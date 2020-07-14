The Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Election Committee formulated eight questions for all candidates to answer prior to the Virtual Candidates Forum. Those questions and the candidate answers may be viewed on the club’s web site, exactly as they were submitted. (www.fairfieldglade.cc)
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Candidates Forum will be held/recorded electronically this year and will be available to view by Aug. 3, on the FGCC web site. FGCC members may submit their questions for the candidates either via emails to fgccelection@fairfieldglade.cc or dropped off at the Administration office, 7827 Peavine Rd., by July 17.
Election ballots for members in good standing as of July 17 will be emailed or mailed, based on your preference, the week of Aug. 10. In “good standing” is defined as not being delinquent concerning payment of assessments, fees and fines. Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from our voting service or the provided manual ballot and pre-addressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 4.
Membership: Please ensure that member records has your correct email address. If you need to change it, please email your correct information to memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc.
The results of the election for the two Property Owner Directors At-Large positions will be announced at the Annual Membership Meeting scheduled for Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Community & Conference Center.
