On Friday, Nov. 8, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 40 miles to see a Tennessee treasure, beautiful Virgin Falls in Scott’s Gulf State Natural Area.
Along the trail are Big Laurel Falls and Sheep Cave Falls. Virgin Falls at 110’ tall is quite unique since it has no visible upstream or downstream creek. The water flows from a cave above the falls and back into a cave below.
The hike is 8.4 miles round trip and is rated strenuous due to the terrain and distance. Pack a lunch to eat on the trail, water and snacks.
Please save the date for the end-of-the-year hike and annual potluck picnic on Nov. 22 in the classroom at the FG Community and Conference Center. Look for the news article the week of the picnic.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed and departure will be 8 sharp. The reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $3. The expected time to return to FG is approximately 4:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and because of the terrain, hiking footwear and poles are recommended. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
For more information, please call the hike leader, Bob Obohoski, at 931-456-4282.
