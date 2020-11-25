Yes, Virginia, there will be a Village Green Craft Show! The craft show is set for Thanksgiving weekend in the Glade. This Christmas show will have some of your favorite crafters from years past from Crossville, Lake Tansi, Cookeville and of course our local Glade Crafters.
Organizer Sherry Butkiss said, “People have been working
Join us at the Village Green Mall, in Fairfield Glade, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Fried pies, homemade fudge, peanut brittle, kettle corn, jewelry, woodworking, hand sewn items, floral décor and lots of other items to choose from. Do your Christmas shopping early. See you at the Mall.
