Vial of Life has a new look.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services has joined in with the Tennessee Yellow Dot Program, which is designed to supply first responders with an individual’s medical information in the event of an emergency.
This information can mean the difference between life and death in the “Golden Hour,” the period of time immediately after a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical and surgical treatment will prevent death immediately following a serious crash.
FGRS has developed its new look for the Yellow Dot Vial of Life Program in following the statewide theme of the Yellow Dot for accessible emergency medical information for the home, the golf and tennis course, as well as a personal wallet-size holder.
The Vial of Life contains pertinent medical information, emergency contact and other details that will aid caregivers, emergency response teams, and hospital personnel in providing appropriate medical treatment during unexpected health-related events.
If a person suffers a medical emergency that requires an ambulance, the responding medical team will have quicker access to important medical information when needed most – during the first minutes of critical illness or accident.
This yellow magnetized sleeve will be placed on the resident’s home refrigerator, which makes it highly visible and easy to find (or nearby), superseding the “Vial Bottles.”
First responders have been trained to look for this information.
All kits are free. Call FGRS at 931-456-7272 for more information.
