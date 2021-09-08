For those who are not yet familiar with the Vial of Life program, this is your opportunity.
The Vial of Life is a program that allows individuals to have their complete medical information ready in their home for emergency personnel to reference during an emergency.
This program is used to provide the patient’s medical information when a patient is not able to speak or remember this information.
Vial of Life programs are commonly used by senior citizens and are promoted by senior center organizations, and fire departments, and other community organizations.
The decals, medical information forms, and other materials are typically free, and some may be downloaded and/or printed for free from the internet.
The Vial program initiated by Fairfield Glade Resident Services Inc. follows the same overall practices and extends the program for our community.
Every feature of this program has been designed, reviewed and updated by Cumberland County EMS, 911, law enforcement agencies and fire department officials in Cumberland County.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services established this free program in 2008, and Fairfield Glade is the first community in the country to institute it for the benefit of all county residents.
Of special concern was storing personal medical information in a safe, contained, and confidential manner. Therefore, using plastic medicine containers (vials) and storing them in the freezer compartment of a home refrigerator protects and prevents compromise of this information.
In 2011, this program was updat-
ed to include a second vial for storing in one’s automobile in case of acci-
dent.
Sponsorship by hospital, community service agencies, and individual donations are necessary to defray the cost of the vials and program supplies so that this free, life-saving program can continue throughout Cumberland County, where more than 25% of the population is age 65 or older.
Vial of Life kits may be picked up at the Fairfield Glade Resident Services office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102. The office is open from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays. Call 931-456-7272 for information.
Persons needing assistance in completing the forms may request that help by calling FGRS.
Once an individual has completed the forms and begun using the vials, it is important to update any changes to health conditions and/or medications and to modify forms for replacement in the vials.
Periodic review and update of “In Case of Emergency” contact information is also very important. Yearly review and update of your Vial of Life information is highly recommended.
Medical information forms, medication lists and ICE Contact Forms needed to accomplish these updates can be obtained from this website after closing this window.
These forms may be downloaded, saved and printed via your home computer.
These forms can be filled in or modified on a home computer using Adobe Reader software (free) by following the instructions as shown.
Keeping Vial of Life information current provides safety and security in the event of medical emergency.
Visit www.fgrservices.org/home/programs/vial-of-life for more about this FGRS program.
