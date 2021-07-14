The Veterans and First Responders Memorial nonprofit is steadily taking steps toward building a magnificent memorial in Fairfield Glade Robinhood to recognize and celebrate all the veterans and first responders in Cumberland County.
There are over 7,000 veterans and hundreds of first responders who are serving or have served living in the county. In developing the memorial, VFRM is intent to encompass their heroic spirit and create an outdoor sanctuary, with beautiful stonework, memorial gardens and landscaping worthy to commemorate the men and women who serve and have served.
Now the nonprofit has its sight set on raising the funds to build.
“This is an opportunity for us, as citizens, to express our appreciation to these individuals for what they’ve done and continue to do for our community,” Phil Smith, VFRM vice president, said. “It’s all coming together now and now we’re ready to go out and start doing the fundraising.”
Smith noted that although the memorial will be located in Fairfield Glade, it will be for Cumberland County in recognition of all the veterans and first responders in whole county.
“There are a lot of really great people that have served and live here and we want to recognize them and they’re a very important part of the whole community,” he said. “This is going to be something that’s going to unite us. It’s a countywide effort.”
The idea for the memorial first originated in 2018, after a few community members began talking about how many veterans there are in Cumberland County and the want to honor them countywide.
The group also wanted to include first responders in the memorial as they, too, are vital to the health and welfare of the community and act in service to their fellow man.
“We’re really excited about it,” he added. “I’ve been involved with this from the beginning … we’re ready, we’ve spent a lot of time on this, we think we’ve done it right and we believe this is the right thing to do.”
The VFRM was formed as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization through which tax-deductible donations can be made.
VFRM hopes to garner support and monetary sponsorships and contributions of business groups and individuals to meet their goal of raising $400,000 for the beautifully designed memorial and garden.
They will also have commemorative bricks for those who would like to purchase one for their loved ones who have served to be installed at the memorial with biographies of those they memorialize included on their website.
Many of the VFRM member volunteers are veterans.
“Those people need to be remembered,” Smith said.
The goal is to start construction and they would like to have the groundbreaking by this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Smith said, “It’s pretty ambitious schedule laid out ahead of us and this is the beginning of it.”
Earlier this year, VFRM group was offered the assistance of the Crab Orchard Utility District who gave their customers the option to round up their utility payments to help raise funds for the development and maintenance of the memorial.
“It’s a confirmation that people are going to support this,” Smith said.
VFRM is also reaching out and working with area veteran groups.
“I think it will be good for the county. This is a great county,” Smith said. “So, it’s a way that we can all kind of give back a little bit and recognize the people that are important to us.”
Donors will be given a commemorative coin and recognized on the VFRM website. The are four donor tiers of support are:
• Platinum Founders: $25,000-and above
• Gold Founders: $10,000-$24,999
• Silver Founders: $5,000-$9,999
• Friends: $250-$4,999
“We’re always going to be wanting to do things to honor and support veterans and first responders,” he said of the vision of the VFRM to be hosting activities and is an active part of Cumberland County for years to come.
To find out more about VFRM, to volunteer and to make donations, visit veteransmemorialfg.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.