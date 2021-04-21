The Veterans and First Responders Memorial group is excitedly ready to take the next step toward the development of the memorial grounds- fundraising.
“Memorials are so important,” said Phil Smith, VFRM vice president. “People really need to stop and think about these people and what they did for you. This is a big deal because of what it represents.”
The idea for the memorial first originated in 2018, after a few community members began talking about how many veterans there are in Cumberland County. There are about 8,000 veterans residing in Cumberland County and hundreds of first responders.
“We’ve got a lot of veterans who live in this county and we’ve got a lot of veterans who live in Fairfield Glade and we’ve never really had anything here to recognize their service or thank them for it,” Smith said. “We included first responders in that as well as veterans because both groups are really important to our welfare and safety.”
After that, according to Smith, things began falling into place.
The group formed with a mission to plan a beautiful memorial park. Under their newly formed board of directors, they applied for and obtained non-profit status in 2019. Then looked at potential sites for the memorial.
After a land donation agreement between Wyndham and Fairfield Glade Community Club gave the club 7 acres south of the existing Robin Hood Park property to expand and improve the park, the club designated a portion of the park for VFRM’s vision. VFRM then designed, planned and presented a conceptual drawing for the memorial park within the Robin Hood Park property.
“I think it’d be good for the county,” he said. “This is a great county, and this is a way we can give back a little.”
FGCC set an agreement with VFRM for a 50-year lease the property at $1 per year.
Now, they are ready to take the next step and raise funds.
The VFRM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization through which tax-deductible donations can be made. Sponsorships and contributions of business groups and individuals are sought to meet the $400,000 goal for the beautifully designed memorial and garden.
They will also have commemorative bricks for those who would like to purchase one for their loved ones who have served to be installed at the memorial. They plan to include a list of those with memorial bricks on their website with links to their biographies.
“Everybody has a story,” he said. “People have somebody in their families who served. Tennessee, in particular, has a strong tradition of being patriotic; but, more than that, of service.”
The VFRM board is adamant that there be complete transparency, providing their financials on their website. Categories of spending are administration and marketing, construction and maintenance.
Smith added that the administration and marketing funds had already been taken care of through private donations from individuals and group members.
“This is important to our community,” Smith added. “What these people did for us– our freedom is more than a slogan. Freedom isn’t free, but what does that really mean? This is a place where veterans are welcome… and they’re respected.”
Many of the VFRM member volunteers are veterans.
“It’s just an opportunity for us, as citizens, to express our appreciation to these individuals for what they’ve done and continue to do for our community,” he said.
Phase I of the VFRM is the most complex and most expensive with an estimated $400,000 construction design.
“We’re thinking big,” Smith continued.
Phase II will result in what the VFRM hopes will yield additional land in Robin Hood Park in which they have planned to implement a garden with stonework, and bronze features that is park like as a beautiful place of reflection and commemoration.
Phase III includes the construction of a pavilion.
The goal is to start construction when they get enough monetary commitments to be about half of their phase II budget. They would like to have the groundbreaking by Veterans Day.
“That’s all in the plan,” Smith said. “It’s pretty ambitious.”
Crab Orchard Utility District has offered their assistance to allow customers to round up their utility payments to raise funds.
“That’s huge,” Smith said. “That’s our confirmation that this is going to happen. People are behind this.”
Donor tiers of support are:
• Platinum Founders: $25,000 and above — Plaque, VFR Memorial commemorative coin, VFR Memorial Website recognition
• Gold Founders: $10,000-$24,999 — Plaque, VFR Memorial commemorative coin, VFR Memorial Website recognition
• Silver Founders: $5,000-$9,999 — Plaque, VFR Memorial commemorative coin, VFR Memorial Website recognition
• Friends: $250-$4,999 — VFR Memorial commemorative coin, VFR Memorial Website recognition
“It’s going to be located in Fairfield Glade, but it’s for Cumberland County,” he said. “It’s a countywide effort. This is going to unite us.”
Visit veteransmemorialfg.com for more or to donate.
