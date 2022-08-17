The Veterans and First Responders Memorial board of directors at Fairfield Glade is now ready to accept orders for the engraved brick program that is so important to the project.
The bricks will be installed in the flag plaza, the first phase of the Memorial designed to recognize and honor individuals who have served or are currently serving in the military or as first responders.
“These bricks can now be ordered online by visiting the website at www.vfrmemorial.com/bricks,” said Phil Smith, president of the Memorial board of directors. “The website will provide more details about the options and specifications for each engraving. This includes approved clip art, the limitations on lettering, eligibility and other details that interested individuals will need in order to make a purchase.”
Assistance will be provided to those who are unable to order online, with more information on that to follow in the coming weeks.
The cost for an engraved brick is $150, which includes the price of the brick, sales tax, shipping and installation.
Proceeds from sales will be applied towardsthe construction of the Memorial and the establishment of a reserve fund to pay for future maintenance needs.
“We are very excited to have reached this stage in the development of the Memorial,” Smith said. “Once we get the needed permits for the site preparation work from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, construction of the flag plaza will begin.”
Donations toward this effort can also be made by visiting www.vfrmemorial.com.
“This is a Cumberland County-wide effort,” Smith said, “and we greatly appreciate the widespread support we are receiving.”
