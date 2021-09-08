I am pleased to report that July was a successful month for raising needed financial support for the Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade.
We raised more $65,000 last month alone! This was due largely to the successful launch of our Founders 200 Club and the very generous contribution from The Rogers Group, the contractor that paved Peavine Rd.
The Founders 200 Club is focused on recruiting 200-plus individuals, businesses and organizations to donate $1,000 or more toward the Memorial.
In its first month, we had 37 new members to this group contributing more than $37,000.
The Rogers Group’s generosity made it possible for the Memorial to receive the largest single donation yet, totaling $26,312.28.
Crab Orchard Utility District and its customers continue to support our efforts via the monthly bill round-up program.
To date that has been almost $15,000! This is awesome!
We are grateful to those who joined us and look forward to more helping in the coming months. This is a great community effort as we work towards saying “thank you” to those who have served or are serving.
Due to successful July fundraising efforts, we were able to close out the month with a balance of over $100,000 in our building fund. We are pleased with the progress made to date and the tremendous support we are getting from within the county.
In order for us to succeed this support must continue. Financial contributions are especially appreciated and are needed to make this dream a reality. If you have given already, thank you. If you are considering making a contribution or joining the Founders 200 Club, please do so. You will not be disappointed and it will mean much to our veterans and first responders.
For more details, please check out the website at www.vfrmemorial.com. If you want more information or would like to have a representative of the Memorial talk to you or speak to your club or organization, please feel to contact us at info@vfrmemorial.com.
