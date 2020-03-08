The Veterans and First Responder Memorial organization is now an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. At the Fairfield Glade Board meeting on Feb. 27, VFRM board secretary Phil Smith presented an update regarding their submitted 2019 annual report.
The report details the organization’s accomplishments during their first year of operation, as well as their goals for 2020. The 2020 goals include finalizing plans for the memorial’s design to be built in phases, finalizing memorial site designation, identifying a landscape architect, drawing up conceptual plans, getting cost estimates, beginning fundraising campaigns, seeking sponsorships and garnering donations.
Initial plans for the memorial include landscaping with personalized engraved memorial bricks of named veterans and first responders on memorial grounds.
“This is a small way we’re going to be able to acknowledge and say thank them for their service,” Smith said.
The organization was established in December 2018 to recognize the service of the community, state and nation’s veterans and first responders with a memorial to be built and maintained by the organization. Their mission is to have a place where people of the community can celebrate the sacrifices so many veterans and first responders have made and those who are currently serving, providing for citizens’ health and well being.
They have since worked diligently with the FGCC Board of Directors to designated land for the memorial location. Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade organization has met with and successfully worked out an agreement with the FGCC Board to lease land adjacent to Robin Hood Park for the memorial.
Smith added that the memorial organization is committed to transparency.
“We’re all volunteers,” he said.
All donations are tax exempt.
