Just after midnight on June 6, 1944, more than 900 Dakota planes and Waco gliders flew across the English Channel to the coastline of northern France.
Aboard were 13,000 paratroops and airborne infantry who would drop behind
enemy fortifications in Normandy.
Their mission — to capture German strategic defenses and create mass confusion along a heavily fortified 50-mile stretch of Erwin Rommel’s Atlantic Wall.
It was a “do or die” high-risk assault with estimated casualties at 75-90%. And it was the beginning of Operation Overlord, known to history as D-Day.
Bob Emrick will present a poignant photo collage and account during a Veterans Day program at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Emrick's presentation will include the lead-up to the invasion of Adolf Hitler’s Fortress Europe and subsequent Allied assault on the beaches of Normandy, England under siege, wipeout at Dunkirk, Battle of Britain, Winston Churchill’s leadership, Operation Overlord, intelligence and deception, breaking the unbreakable German code, surprise airborne attacks, heroism and sacrifice behind enemy lines, scaling the cliffs and taking the strategic bridgeheads and big guns.
He will use a creative, energetic presentation style aimed to educate and entertain the audience while he tells the story of the greatest armada in the history of the world will culminate with a visit to the American cemetery above Omaha Beach and celebration of the 75th anniversary on June 6, 2019.
Emrick has traveled to more than 60 countries and revels in leaving the beaten track and encountering the unexpected.
His experiences include trekking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, Tengboche Monastery in Nepal, and Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan; shooting rapids in the Grand Canyon; cycling through France, Tuscany the and Canadian Rockies; horse packing in the high Sierras; climbing Angel’s Landing in Zion Park, Ayer’s Rock in Australia, and Lion’s Head and Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa; zip lining and bungee jumping at Victoria Falls in southern Africa; para gliding; sky diving; and rappelling 16-story Trotter Building in Knoxville.
