The Veteran and First Responder Memorial non-profit group continues to raise funds to begin building. Among the donors and sponsors, Rogers Group, Inc. is supporting the group with an in-kind donation to the tune of over $26,000.
The donation comes as Rogers Group, Inc.’s bid to pave the existing and new parking lots at Robin Hood Park was selected by Fairfield Glade Community Club for $48,714.75.
According to FGCC Treasurer Bruce Cox, Rogers Group, Inc. expressed an interest in donating VFRM.
“They said they would discount the paving project by $26,312.28 if [FGCC] would donate that same amount to the Veterans and First Responder Memorial,” Cox explained.
At the July board meeting, the board voted to pay Rogers Group, Inc. the discounted amount of $22,402.47 for the Robin Hood Park parking lot paving project and would present VFRM a check for the balance of $26,312.28 as a donation on behalf of Rogers Group, Inc.
Smith said the contribution from Rogers Group, Inc. has made them the largest single contributor to the construction of the memorial to date.
“This donation also is a tremendous morale booster for those of us who have been involved in the planning of the Memorial for the past two-plus years,” said Phil Smith, VFRM vice president. “Combined with the other funds raised to date, we are confident we can proceed with our plans to start construction early next year thanks to the generosity of our many supporters, including companies like the Rogers Group.”
“This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and will help assure the long-term success of the project. All of the funds will be spent on construction once that begins,” Smith said of the donation. “It is also a great indication of the cooperation between the FGCC Board of Directors and the VFRM.”
The VFRM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization through which tax-deductible donations can be made. VFRM hopes to garner support and monetary sponsorships and contributions of business groups and individuals to meet their goal of raising $400,000 for the beautifully designed memorial and garden.
To find out more about VFRM, to volunteer and to make donations, visit veteransmemorialfg.com.
