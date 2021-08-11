The brown, dead brush on the sides of some Fairfield Glade roadways is the result of herbicides that Volunteer Energy Cooperative crews sprayed so that it does not interfere with power lines and restrict access to them and their poles.
The spraying along easements on unimproved lots in June was part of the electric utility’s ongoing program to keep those areas clear, said Brad Rhea, VEC right-of-way superintendent. The program includes mowings and tree trimmings.
“It’s a constant battle for us,” Rhea said.
While Rhea acknowledged that the dead vegetation along the roadways does not look nice, he said the work was “an unfortunate necessity” to help prevent electric service interruptions.
The sprayed vegetation eventually will decompose, and Rhea said the company often follows up with mowing the following year, by which time the deep root systems cannot spur growth.
In the past, VEC had sprayed portions of the Glade about every five years.
This year was the first time the company sprayed throughout the community, making the result of the work more noticeable.
Rhea said the effects of the spraying also could be more visible because of the abundance of vegetation that grew from frequent rains this year.
Spraying is a longer-term solution to mowing. While mowing temporarily controls the growth, Rhea said the vegetation grows back — and faster.
“It’s a little bit science and a little bit art,” said Rhea, a certified arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture.
He also holds a Tennessee commercial herbicide applicators license.
In some cases, workers applied herbicide directly into tree saplings more than head high to eliminate the potential for spray drift.
In a technique called hacking, they cut into the trunk with a machete and apply the chemical into the cut.
Rhea said the herbicides are not harmful to animals and that he has never had an issue of the herbicides harming people.
VEC says all herbicides it uses are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, rated the safest and applied in low concentrations by individuals who spray selected plants.
VEC uses herbicides with the trade names Method and Escort, both made by Bayer, and Arsenal, a BASF product.
In safety data provided by the companies, tests on rabbits showed that Escort caused slight eye irritation, Method moderate eye irritation and Arsenal slight skin irritation.
Rhea said those tests were performed with 100% herbicide concentrate. VEC, however, dilutes the chemicals with 17 gallons of water for each gallon of herbicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.