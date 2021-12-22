The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors approved a change to its variance and appeals policy when it met Dec. 16.
Now, if members wish to apply for a variance to property standards policies or appeal notification of a policy violation, they will appeal to the Architectural Control Committee. The change consolidates the Property Standards Variance and Appeal process into a single process.
The change was unanimously approved by the board.
The board also approved several purchase requisitions for 2022.
“We have a larger number of [purchase requests] than we normally do after approving the budget,” Bruce Cox, treasurer, told the board. “None of this will happen until 2022.
“The reason we’re doing these earlier is we have supply chain issues. We’re trying to tee up as many [purchase requests] as we can … so we can get them on order because some things are being delayed.”
Purchases approved were:
• $100,000 for new IT networking and computer equipment to allow the community club to stay on its five-year rotation for computer equipment and purchase equipment as needed
• $50,000 for engineering and permitting for a sewer project to redirect the force main on Lake Catherine, part of a $1.2 million project included in the 2022 budget
• $200,000 for annual building maintenance needs
• $80,000 for a new F-450 Ford truck to replace another truck
• $70,000 for development of walking trails and trailhead parking
• $196,000 to add more slips at Dartmoor and St. George marinas
• $216,196 to replace a sanitation truck
• $85,800 for moving utilities underground at the racquet center, adding parking lot lights and paving the parking lot. Bruce Cox, treasurer, objected to the purchase request saying it included $40,000 for moving utilities underground, something he didn’t feel necessary considering other maintenance needs for community club facilities. Jeani Miller, director, countered that the racquet center would be with the community for a long time and the $40,000 was an investment in the aesthetics of the renovation and expansion project of the facility. The purchase was approved.
• $300,000 for golf course equipment and vehicles to serve the five courses in Fairfield Glade, used to purchase used equipment being turned in from leases. Supply-chain issues have made it more difficult to find this equipment as other entities delay ending lease agreements.
• $100,000 for resurfacing cart paths, with more than 20 miles of cart paths in the community. About $30,000 of the allocation will be used at Stonehenge and much of the rest to complete cart paths at the Heatherhurst Brae course.
• $85,000 for golf course improvements, including tee boxes, greens and irrigation systems.
• $45,000 to replace a 2018 police vehicle with a 2022 Dodge Durango
