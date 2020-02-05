When spring finally arrives, we can hopefully look forward to less rain and more golf, hiking and outdoor activities.
While our attention may be diverted to the fun things we want to do, we should take time to check our roof, driveway, and siding for algae, moss, mold, mildew and fungi.
The black streaks we see on our roof are likely to be home to various molds or fungi. They can cause health problems for both people and pets, and they can be especially harmful to those who are older or have respiratory issues.
Additionally, algae and moss can penetrate through roof shingles causing the wood to rot and creating potential structural issues.
In addition to the potential health and structural issues associated with molds and mildew on roofs, it is unattractive, and it detracts from the overall appearance of our homes.
Accordingly, the Fairfield Glade Property Standards Policy requires that all property owners maintain their home’s siding, windows, roofs, gutters, downspouts, porches, decks, railings and are free from excessive mildew or rust.
So, as we look forward to better weather and outdoor fun, we should also take the time to have our roof cleaned, especially if it has dark or black streaks. There are several local businesses and contractors specializing in mold removal service, as well as many cleaning products available for those homeowners who wish to undertake the task themselves. Please feel free to contact the Property Standards Office at 931-707-2149 or email staff at accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc if you have any questions or need additional information.
