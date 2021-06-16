Furry friends in Fairfield Glade now have a state-of-the-art dog park.
The improvements came after they were awarded the Dog Dash Grant in 2019 from the Boyd Foundation by University of Tennessee president and dog lover Randy Boyd and his wife Jenny.
“Jenny and I created the Dog Park Dash about four years ago to make Tennessee the most dog park-friendly state in America, and every year we give away around 25-30 dog parks that most want one,” Randy Boyd said. “It’s a competition; usually one out of three that want a park get one.
“Fairfield Glade earned a dog park two years ago because of their organization, their enthusiasm and their love for dogs,” he added. “We’re honored to be here and help them with their grand opening.”
“It’s really exciting,” said Jenny Boyd. “We come to give the checks, and it’s usually a blank field with nothing. We come back a few years later and to see what they’ve done is amazing. The creativity is interesting.”
The park, located at Maintenance Blvd. just behind the Fairfield Glade Community Club, features areas for large dogs, small dogs and a unique “adaptive area.”
“We’ve seen 68 dog parks open in Tennessee, and Fairfield Glade’s is one of the most innovative,” Randy said. “One thing that’s special is the adaptive area, a third area where dogs can go and get acclimated to the idea of a dog park. No other park in the state of Tennessee has an adaptive area.”
The Boyd family sees the importance of a dog park stretching beyond the enjoyment of the animals.
“Everybody gets to visit with each other and bond over their dogs,” Jenny said.
“There’s too much in the world that tears us apart,” Randy added. “We need more things that bring us together, and dog parks can do that.”
As president of the University of Tennessee school system and founder of Radio System Corp., Boyd sees his share of serious business. His passion for pets is unmatched, however.
“There’s nothing that beats the opening of a new dog park,” Randy Boyd said. “Not only are the parents excited, the pets are excited. Any time you can come to an event and the little dogs are excited to run and play, it makes it exciting.”
