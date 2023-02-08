March 11

New Colossus Academy Swinging for STEM

Stonehenge

March 29

Shootout With the Pros

Druid Hills

April 1

Music Programs of Cumberland County

The Brae at Heatherhurst

April 8

Seventh Alternate Shot

The Crag at Heatherhurst

April 15

Match Play First Round

Druid Hills

April 16

Match Play Second Round

The Crag at Heatherhurst

April 22

Match Play Third Round

Dorchester

April 23

Match Play Fourth Round

The Brae at Heatherhurst

April 26

Shootout With the Pros

Stonehenge

May 12

Couples Invitational

The Crag at Heatherhurst

May 13

Couples Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

May 31

Shootout With the Pros

Dorchester

June 2

POETS Spring Invitational

Dorchester

June 3

POETS Spring Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

June 10

Jonah’s Joy

Dorchester

June 12-13

Tennessee Senior Open

Stonehenge

June 17-18

Tennessee Parent/Child

Stonehenge

June 24

Knights of Columbus

The Brae at Heatherhurst

June 28

Shootout With the Pros

Stonehenge

July 8-9

Ladies Invitational

The Brae & The Crag at Heatherhurst

July 14

Art Guild

The Brae at Heatherhurst

July 20-22

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge

July 23

Blue Walnut of Tennessee to Benefit Prostate Cancer

The Brae at Heatherhurst

July 26

Shootout With the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

Aug. 12-13

Member-Member

The Brae & The Crag at Heatherhurst

Aug. 19

United Fund

Dorchester

Aug. 20

Dog Park Fundraiser

The Brae at Heahterhurst

Aug. 26

Dash for Derek

The Brae at Heatherhurst

Aug. 30

Shootout With the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Sept. 9

Lions Club

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Sept. 10

St. Francis

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Sept. 17 Christ Lutheran

Dorchester

Sept. 27

Shootout With the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

Oct. 6

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester

Oct. 7

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

Oct. 14-15

Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

Oct. 18

Shootout With the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Oct. 21

SMHS Baseball

Dorchester

Oct. 22

CCHS Baseball

The Brae at Heatherhurst

