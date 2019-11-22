Beautiful poinsettias have been planted and nurtured by Cumberland County High School horticultural students since this September. The Fairfield Glade Garden Club will now manage a sale of these poinsettias to the public at two locations beginning Monday, Dec. 2, and continuing through Friday, Dec. 6.
There will be stunning red or white varietals, as well as the marbled varietal and the winter rose (red) with its rolled rose-like petals.
Cumberland County High School will host the sale at its greenhouse from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 2-4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The poinsettia sale will move to the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5 and 6. Thursday's hours at the mall are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To purchase these lovely locally-grown poinsettias, please arrive early in the week for the best selection and bring your own trays or containers for transport to your car and home. All poinsettias are priced at $7 each.
Garden Club members will also be selling a special offering of delicious home-baked goods at the Village Green Mall on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6. Stock up for holiday parties guests or just enjoy while relaxing in a festively decorated home.
All poinsettias are grown by students under the supervision of their instructor Danny Wilson.
All proceeds of the poinsettia and bake sale will be used to support the CCHS horticultural program and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club scholarship fund. Scholarships are given annually to local students pursuing careers in agriculture, animal science and environmental fields.
Please contact fggardenclub@gmail.com with any questions.
