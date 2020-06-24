Wednesday, June 24
Earl, Chet and Joe as the Blue Stuff Barbers Put Combs in Band
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
City of Crossville Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Charlie’s Bunion hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$10
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
Sun flowers in a vase, Van Gogh style
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 25
Tacos and Trivia
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
Advanced ink using air
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Friday, June 26
Phoenix School graduation
Stone Memorial High School auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
6:30 p.m.
No open seating
931-484-6135
Dan Roten
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
Jason Adams
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, June 27
Stone Elementary Eighth-Grade Sendoff
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Shelter 1
24 Office Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour
The Brae at Heatherhurst
931-484-3799
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Buck Neked
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Chase Rice
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Sunday, June 28
Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Monday, June 29
SMHS graduation
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
6:30 p.m.
No open seating
931-484-6135
Tuesday, June 30
CCHS graduation
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
6:30 p.m.
No open seating
931-484-6135
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Colored pencils
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$90/members, $105/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
July 1
Pickett State Park Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island Trails hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Friday, July 3
Jamie Adamson
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
The Junkyard Band
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Saturday, July 4
Fourth of July Members Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 6
Seniors Mid-Season Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Wednesday, July 8
Oak Ridge Sinkhole and Boulder Trails hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Thursday, July 9
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
7 p.m.
$150-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Friday, July 10
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
8 a.m.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Hannah Firelight
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 11
Ross Gap Bird Mountain, Frozen Head State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational
The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Rockin’ the Strip
with Jake Hoot
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$20-$50; tickets.thefoat.com
931-210-6607
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 12
Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational
The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Monday, July 13
Open Mic Monday
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
Wednesday, July 15
Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
or Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree for 7:45 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Thursday, July 16
Melissa Ellis
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Friday, July 17
Taysed and Confused
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Brian Ashley
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 18
Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$40; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Wednesday, July 22
Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$2; registration required
931-267-2243
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Thursday, July 23
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Friday, July 24
John Latham
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Saturday, July 25
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Wednesday, July 29
Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$7
931-267-2243
Shootout with the Pros
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Thursday, July 30
Daytrippers
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Friday, July 31
The Restless
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, Aug. 1
Primitive Fire Building
382 Ford Ln.
9 a.m.
Free
931-335-0349
Kip Moore
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Thursday, Aug. 6
Guy Marshall
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Friday, Aug. 7
Rick Stone
Pappy’s Place
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0703
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Thursday, Aug. 13
Danberry’s
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Saturday, Aug. 15
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Thursday, Aug. 20
Joe, Earl and Chet
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
