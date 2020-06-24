calendar

Wednesday, June 24

Earl, Chet and Joe as the Blue Stuff Barbers Put Combs in Band

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

City of Crossville Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Charlie’s Bunion hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$10

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

Sun flowers in a vase, Van Gogh style

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 25

Tacos and Trivia

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Advanced ink using air

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Friday, June 26

Phoenix School graduation

Stone Memorial High School auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

6:30 p.m.

No open seating

931-484-6135

 

Dan Roten

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Jason Adams

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, June 27

Stone Elementary Eighth-Grade Sendoff

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Shelter 1

24 Office Dr.

5-8 p.m.

 

Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour

The Brae at Heatherhurst

931-484-3799

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Buck Neked

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Chase Rice

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Sunday, June 28

Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Monday, June 29

SMHS graduation

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

6:30 p.m.

No open seating

931-484-6135

 

Tuesday, June 30

CCHS graduation

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

6:30 p.m.

No open seating

931-484-6135

 

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Colored pencils

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$90/members, $105/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

July 1

Pickett State Park Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island Trails hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Friday, July 3

Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

The Junkyard Band

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Saturday, July 4

Fourth of July Members Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 6

Seniors Mid-Season Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Wednesday, July 8

Oak Ridge Sinkhole and Boulder Trails hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, July 9

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

7 p.m.

$150-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Friday, July 10

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

8 a.m.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Hannah Firelight

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 11

Ross Gap Bird Mountain, Frozen Head State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational

The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Rockin’ the Strip

with Jake Hoot

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$20-$50; tickets.thefoat.com

931-210-6607

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 12

Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational

The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Monday, July 13

Open Mic Monday

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Wednesday, July 15

Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

or Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree for 7:45 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, July 16

Melissa Ellis

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Friday, July 17

Taysed and Confused

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Brian Ashley

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 18

Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$40; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Wednesday, July 22

Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$2; registration required

931-267-2243 

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Thursday, July 23

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Friday, July 24

John Latham

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Saturday, July 25

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Wednesday, July 29

Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$7

931-267-2243

 

Shootout with the Pros

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Thursday, July 30

Daytrippers

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Friday, July 31

The Restless

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, Aug. 1

Primitive Fire Building

382 Ford Ln.

9 a.m.

Free

931-335-0349

 

Kip Moore

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Thursday, Aug. 6

Guy Marshall

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Friday, Aug. 7

Rick Stone

Pappy’s Place

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0703

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Thursday, Aug. 13

Danberry’s

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Saturday, Aug. 15

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Thursday, Aug. 20

Joe, Earl and Chet

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

