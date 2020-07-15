calendar

Wednesday, July 15

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Aug. 8

$7.50

931-484-5000

 

Robby Myers

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

4-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Survey Time Showdown

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Project Discussion: Artwork

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Funky Cat Painting

Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; limited class size

Register at 931-707-7249

 

Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

or Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree for 7:45 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge

Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 16

Jumanji: The Next Level [PG-13]

Movies at the Square

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 p.m. 

Free

931-484-3780

 

Christmas in July Tole Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$90/members, $105/guests

Second of three sessions; limited size

931-707-7249

 

Fundamentals of Chain Mail Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$30/members, $35/guests

$40 materials fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Friday, July 17

2Country4Nashville

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989 for reservations

 

Enduro

Crossville Speedway

5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.

7 p.m.

931-261-0532

 

Watercolor for Beginners

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$5 materials fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Taysed and Confused

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Brian Ashley Jones

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 18

Quilling with Theresa

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Def Leprechauns

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989 for reservations

 

Jumanji: The Next Level [PG-13]

Movies at the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

Cravens Dr.

8 p.m. 

Free

931-788-6282

 

Tree ID and Me! Dendrology hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

10:30-11:30 a.m.

423-566-2229

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Sunday, July 19

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Monday, July 20

Jeff Allen

Mirror Lake Blast

at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5 p.m.

Free

931-484-3780

 

Tuesday, July 21

College Preview Day

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9-10 a.m.

Facemasks required

931-484-7502

 

Acrylic Bloom Pour

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

Materials fee TBD

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Guided hike

Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

Free

time2meet.com/gladehikes

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, July 22

Koala in a Tree

Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; limited class size

Register at 931-707-7249

 

Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$2; registration required

931-267-2243 

 

Survey Time Showdown

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge

Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Thursday, July 23

Saving Mr. Banks [PG-13]

Movies at the Square

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 p.m. 

Free

931-484-3780

 

Schaffer’s Southern Nationals

Crossville Speedway

5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.

7 p.m.

931-261-0532

 

Let’s Get Started with Alcohol Inks

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$5 materials fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Christmas in July Tole Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$90/members, $105/guests

Third of three sessions; limited size

931-707-7249

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Friday, July 24

Florals in Acrylics

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$5 materials fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

John Latham

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Saturday, July 25

Tree ID and Me! Dendrology hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

10:30-11:30 a.m.

423-566-2229

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Forged by the Wolf

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park

2609 N. York Hwy., Pall Mall

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

931-879-6456

 

DoLittle [PG]

Movies at the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

Cravens Dr.

8 p.m. 

Free

931-788-6282

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Sunday, July 26

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Monday, July 27

Soul Fissh

Mirror Lake Blast

at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5 p.m.

Free

931-484-3780

 

Tuesday, July 28

Obed River Band

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beachpoint Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Creating a Handmade Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

$5 materials fee

931-707-7249

 

Guided hike

Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

Free

time2meet.com/gladehikes

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, July 29

Earl, Joe and Chet

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

