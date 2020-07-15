All events were scheduled as of press time and are subject to change. Please call ahead to verify. The Crossville Chronicle also offers a free online calendar that organizers can use to publicize their events. Visit crossville-chronicle.com/events for more.
Wednesday, July 15
The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Aug. 8
$7.50
931-484-5000
Robby Myers
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
4-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
Survey Time Showdown
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Project Discussion: Artwork
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Funky Cat Painting
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; limited class size
Register at 931-707-7249
Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
or Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree for 7:45 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge
Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Jumanji: The Next Level [PG-13]
Movies at the Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Christmas in July Tole Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$90/members, $105/guests
Second of three sessions; limited size
931-707-7249
Fundamentals of Chain Mail Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$30/members, $35/guests
$40 materials fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Friday, July 17
2Country4Nashville
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989 for reservations
Enduro
Crossville Speedway
5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.
7 p.m.
931-261-0532
Watercolor for Beginners
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$5 materials fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Taysed and Confused
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Brian Ashley Jones
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 18
Quilling with Theresa
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Def Leprechauns
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989 for reservations
Jumanji: The Next Level [PG-13]
Movies at the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
Cravens Dr.
8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Tree ID and Me! Dendrology hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
10:30-11:30 a.m.
423-566-2229
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Sunday, July 19
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Monday, July 20
Jeff Allen
Mirror Lake Blast
at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Tuesday, July 21
College Preview Day
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9-10 a.m.
Facemasks required
931-484-7502
Acrylic Bloom Pour
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
Materials fee TBD
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Guided hike
Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
Free
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Koala in a Tree
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; limited class size
Register at 931-707-7249
Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$2; registration required
931-267-2243
Survey Time Showdown
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge
Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Thursday, July 23
Saving Mr. Banks [PG-13]
Movies at the Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Schaffer’s Southern Nationals
Crossville Speedway
5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.
7 p.m.
931-261-0532
Let’s Get Started with Alcohol Inks
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$5 materials fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Christmas in July Tole Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$90/members, $105/guests
Third of three sessions; limited size
931-707-7249
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Friday, July 24
Florals in Acrylics
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$5 materials fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
John Latham
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Saturday, July 25
Tree ID and Me! Dendrology hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
10:30-11:30 a.m.
423-566-2229
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Forged by the Wolf
Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park
2609 N. York Hwy., Pall Mall
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
931-879-6456
DoLittle [PG]
Movies at the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
Cravens Dr.
8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Sunday, July 26
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Monday, July 27
Soul Fissh
Mirror Lake Blast
at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Tuesday, July 28
Obed River Band
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beachpoint Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Creating a Handmade Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
$5 materials fee
931-707-7249
Guided hike
Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
Free
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Earl, Joe and Chet
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
