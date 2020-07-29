calendar

Wednesday, July 29

Earl, Joe and Chet

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Celebration Art Cake

Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; limited class size

Register at 931-707-7249

 

Survey Time Showdown

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge

Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$7

931-267-2243

 

Shootout with the Pros

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Thursday, July 30

Whip it Up! Homemade Mayo/Mustard

East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op

5-8 p.m.

Limited class size

Register at etgc.org

 

Hidden Figures [PG]

Movies at the Square

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 p.m. 

Free

931-484-3780

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Friday, July 31

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

7-10 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Drew Robbins

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Paint and Wine

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

The Restless

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Saturday, Aug. 1

Workshop for Alcohol Inks

FACS: For Arts Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

5K on the Mountain

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

1-10:30 p.m.

931-210-6607

 

Jason Ellis

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

CASA golf tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Fraternal Order of Police golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Pickett State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Gun and Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/15 and younger

gkshow.org

 

Justin Dukes

Spike’s Sports Girlle

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Primitive Fire Building

382 Ford Ln.

9 a.m.

Free

931-335-0349

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Sunday, Aug. 2

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

C.J. Ausburn

Bear’s Den

750 Hwy. 70 E.

5-8 p.m.

931-737-0712

 

Saving Rylan Golf Tournament

The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Lane

10 a.m.

$65/each, $260/team

931-707-1640

 

Daytripper

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Gun and Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

gkshow.org

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Billy Mac

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-737-0712

 

Smorgasbord of Art: Fiber Art

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-456-7337

 

Guided hike

Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

Free

time2meet.com/gladehikes

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Brown Elementary golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland Trail Stinging Fork Trailhead hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Comedian Reno Collier

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

7-10 p.m.

Reservations required

931-202-2989

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 6

127 Corridor Sale

Along Hwy. 127

127yardsale.com

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 7

Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Ava Rowland

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

127 Corridor Sale

Along Hwy. 127

127yardsale.com

 

Nine Mile Bluegrass Festival

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 8

Edmons Memorial Rd., Pikeville

$5/day, free/10 and younger

423-322-3602

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Rick Stone

Pappy’s Place

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0703

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, Aug. 8

Wine and Paint Classes

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m. watermelon design

2 p.m. strawberry design

$40 per class

931-484-9463 for reservations

 

Member-Member golf tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Duke and Duchess golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

The One-Way Band

Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

931-337-0703

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

127 Corridor Sale

Along Hwy. 127

127yardsale.com

 

Sunday, Aug. 9

127 Corridor Sale

Along Hwy. 127

127yardsale.com

 

C.J. Ausburn

Bear’s Den

750 Hwy. 70 E.

5-8 p.m.

931-737-0712

 

Duke and Duchess golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Member-Member golf tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Paint Along with Sam Hill watercolor demonstration class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Guided hike

Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

Free

time2meet.com/gladehikes

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Whites Creek Natural Area hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 13

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Ladies Friendship golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Friday, Aug. 14

Elvis Has Left the Building

Cumberland County Playhouse

Adventure Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Oct. 1

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Hollerback

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Fellowship of Christian Athletes golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Basic ARTiE training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free; limited class size

Register at 931-707-7249

 

Brucebilt Iron Man Open Wheel Series

Crossville Speedway

5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.

7 p.m.

931-261-0532

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

