All events were scheduled as of press time and are subject to change. Please call ahead to verify. The Crossville Chronicle also offers a free online calendar that organizers can use to publicize their events. Visit crossville-chronicle.com/events for more.
Wednesday, July 29
Earl, Joe and Chet
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Celebration Art Cake
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; limited class size
Register at 931-707-7249
Survey Time Showdown
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge
Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$7
931-267-2243
Shootout with the Pros
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Thursday, July 30
Whip it Up! Homemade Mayo/Mustard
East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op
5-8 p.m.
Limited class size
Register at etgc.org
Hidden Figures [PG]
Movies at the Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Friday, July 31
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
7-10 p.m.
931-788-6717
Drew Robbins
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
Paint and Wine
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
Limited class size
931-707-7249
The Restless
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Saturday, Aug. 1
Workshop for Alcohol Inks
FACS: For Arts Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
5K on the Mountain
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
1-10:30 p.m.
931-210-6607
Jason Ellis
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
CASA golf tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Fraternal Order of Police golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Pickett State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Gun and Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/15 and younger
Justin Dukes
Spike’s Sports Girlle
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Primitive Fire Building
382 Ford Ln.
9 a.m.
Free
931-335-0349
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Sunday, Aug. 2
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
C.J. Ausburn
Bear’s Den
750 Hwy. 70 E.
5-8 p.m.
931-737-0712
Saving Rylan Golf Tournament
The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Lane
10 a.m.
$65/each, $260/team
931-707-1640
Daytripper
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Gun and Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Billy Mac
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-737-0712
Smorgasbord of Art: Fiber Art
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-456-7337
Guided hike
Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
Free
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Brown Elementary golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Cumberland Trail Stinging Fork Trailhead hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Comedian Reno Collier
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
7-10 p.m.
Reservations required
931-202-2989
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
127 Corridor Sale
Along Hwy. 127
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Ava Rowland
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
127 Corridor Sale
Along Hwy. 127
Nine Mile Bluegrass Festival
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 8
Edmons Memorial Rd., Pikeville
$5/day, free/10 and younger
423-322-3602
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Rick Stone
Pappy’s Place
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0703
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, Aug. 8
Wine and Paint Classes
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m. watermelon design
2 p.m. strawberry design
$40 per class
931-484-9463 for reservations
Member-Member golf tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Duke and Duchess golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
The One-Way Band
Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
931-337-0703
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
127 Corridor Sale
Along Hwy. 127
Sunday, Aug. 9
127 Corridor Sale
Along Hwy. 127
C.J. Ausburn
Bear’s Den
750 Hwy. 70 E.
5-8 p.m.
931-737-0712
Duke and Duchess golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Member-Member golf tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Paint Along with Sam Hill watercolor demonstration class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Guided hike
Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
Free
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Whites Creek Natural Area hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Ladies Friendship golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Friday, Aug. 14
Elvis Has Left the Building
Cumberland County Playhouse
Adventure Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Oct. 1
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Hollerback
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Fellowship of Christian Athletes golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Basic ARTiE training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free; limited class size
Register at 931-707-7249
Brucebilt Iron Man Open Wheel Series
Crossville Speedway
5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.
7 p.m.
931-261-0532
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.