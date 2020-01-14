calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Big South Fork Middle Creek and Needle Arch hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 8 a.m. carpool

$8 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Jan. 16

Tamales and Trivia

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, Jan. 17

Found Poetry journal class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

931-484-6790, ext. 235

 

Chris Long

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Jolt

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Shaun Abbott

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-10 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Billy Mac

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Jan. 18

Family Fun Day

and Icicle Run

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

931-459-7022

 

American Black Bear

Crossville-Cumberland BSF Visitor Center

176 Otter Dr.

1-2 p.m.

Free

931-787-1755 or 423-286-7275

 

Health-building seminar

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10:30-noon

Free

931-484-6790

 

Staph Band and Friends

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

10-11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Tuna Does Vegas [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Through March 19

931-484-5000

 

DJGT Best Dressed ‘70s and ‘80s Contest

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Terry Hogan

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Step-In-Out

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Jan. 19

Cumberland Dulcimer Club

Crossville First United Methodist Church Room 110

100 Braun St.

2 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 21

College Preview Day

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

9 a.m.

931-484-7502

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

A Dog’s Journey [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Earl, Chet and Joe

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Fair Isle 102

The Yarn Patch

1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102

9 a.m.-noon

$24

931-707-1255

 

Cumberland Trail Edwards Point and Rainbow Lake Loop hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle

for 8 a.m. carpool

$7 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Jan. 23

Knit and crochet slipper workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

931-484-6790, ext. 235 to register

 

Teens Comics, Animation and Pop Culture

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-5:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, Jan. 24

Henry Conlon

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Lucas McCoy

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7:30-9:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Renegades

Humps and the Blackouts

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:15 p.m.

$30-$60

931-484-6133

 

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Jan. 25

Wine and Paint Class

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

2-5 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

How Vital are Vital Records? A Look at Birth, Marriage and Death Records

genealogy seminar

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

10-11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Justin Dukes

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Brandon, Leonard and Jack

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Karaoke/dance night

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

2020 Chili Open Golf Tournament

for Habitat for Humanity

Dorchester Golf Course

576 Westchester Dr.

Noon-6 p.m.

$45 per person

931-484-4565

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Monday, Jan. 27

Meditation practice

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m. intermediate

3 p.m. beginning

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Jan. 28

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

Angels in the Outfield [NR]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Pickett State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 8 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Jan. 30

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, Jan. 31

Hillbilly Fever Bluegrass Band

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Wire-wrapped heart pendant and bead necklace class

Framing+Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-4 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

 

Mother Legacy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Matt Hickey

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Chuck Elliott Band

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

