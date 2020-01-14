Wednesday, Jan. 15
Big South Fork Middle Creek and Needle Arch hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 8 a.m. carpool
$8 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Jan. 16
Tamales and Trivia
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-2739
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, Jan. 17
Found Poetry journal class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
931-484-6790, ext. 235
Chris Long
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Jolt
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Shaun Abbott
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8-10 p.m.
931-456-2739
Billy Mac
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-202-2989
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Jan. 18
Family Fun Day
and Icicle Run
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-noon
931-459-7022
American Black Bear
Crossville-Cumberland BSF Visitor Center
176 Otter Dr.
1-2 p.m.
Free
931-787-1755 or 423-286-7275
Health-building seminar
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10:30-noon
Free
931-484-6790
Staph Band and Friends
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Tuna Does Vegas [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Through March 19
931-484-5000
DJGT Best Dressed ‘70s and ‘80s Contest
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Terry Hogan
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Step-In-Out
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Jan. 19
Cumberland Dulcimer Club
Crossville First United Methodist Church Room 110
100 Braun St.
2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
College Preview Day
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
931-484-7502
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
A Dog’s Journey [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Earl, Chet and Joe
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
931-456-2739
Fair Isle 102
The Yarn Patch
1771 Peavine Rd., Suite 102
9 a.m.-noon
$24
931-707-1255
Cumberland Trail Edwards Point and Rainbow Lake Loop hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle
for 8 a.m. carpool
$7 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Jan. 23
Knit and crochet slipper workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
931-484-6790, ext. 235 to register
Teens Comics, Animation and Pop Culture
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-5:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, Jan. 24
Henry Conlon
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Lucas McCoy
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
931-456-2739
Renegades
Humps and the Blackouts
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Mo Pitney
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:15 p.m.
$30-$60
931-484-6133
Rachel Lipsky
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-202-2989
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Jan. 25
Wine and Paint Class
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
2-5 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
How Vital are Vital Records? A Look at Birth, Marriage and Death Records
genealogy seminar
Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Justin Dukes
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Brandon, Leonard and Jack
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Karaoke/dance night
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
2020 Chili Open Golf Tournament
for Habitat for Humanity
Dorchester Golf Course
576 Westchester Dr.
Noon-6 p.m.
$45 per person
931-484-4565
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Monday, Jan. 27
Meditation practice
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m. intermediate
3 p.m. beginning
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Jan. 28
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Angels in the Outfield [NR]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-484-6133
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Pickett State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 8 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Jan. 30
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, Jan. 31
Hillbilly Fever Bluegrass Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Wire-wrapped heart pendant and bead necklace class
Framing+Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-4 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Matt Hickey
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-202-2989
Chuck Elliott Band
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
