Wednesday, June 3

Big South Fork John Muir Trail hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

N. Morrisseau style bear picture

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 4

Taps and Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

J.J.’s Arm Drop

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

4-11 p.m.

$20-$500; tickets.thefoat.com

931-210-6607

 

Friday, June 5

Gerald Smith

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

J.J.’s Arm Drop

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

Noon-11 p.m.

$20-$500; tickets.thefoat.com

931-210-6607

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Saturday, June 6

Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants

382 Ford Ln.

1-5 p.m.

Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so

931-335-0349

 

DIY natural dyes demo

The Yarn Patch Zoom class

noon-1 p.m.

$5; register at theyarnpatch.com

931-707-1255

 

Joe West and John Scott

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

J.J.’s Arm Drop

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

$20-$500; tickets.thefoat.com

931-210-6607

 

Black Mountain trail maintenance

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church

for carpool

8-11 a.m.

931-267-2243

 

Tuesday, June 9

Young Fables

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Paint Along With Sam Hill

Watercolor demo class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, June 10

Trace Monotypes

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60/members, $70/guests

Class limited to 3-6

931-707-7249 to register

 

Big South Fork Oscar Blevins Farm Loop hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 8 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

Painting a balloon dog in the city

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 11

Taps and Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Trace Monotypes

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$60/members, $70/guests

Class limited to 3-6

931-707-7249 to register

 

Friday, June 12

Grandview Pickers

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Basic ARTiE training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

Class limited to 6

931-707-7249 to register

 

Saturday, June 13

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

All guests should wear face masks and practice social distancing

931-707-7249

 

Sisters Cabin & Little Green Brier School hike

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$8

931-267-2243

 

Sunday, June 14

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

All guests should wear face masks and practice social distancing

931-707-7249

 

Tuesday, June 16

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.

In-person attendance limited; meeting will be on Zoom

931-707-7249

 

Colored pencils

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$90/members, $105/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Wednesday, June 17

Big South Fork Yahoo Falls-Alum Ford Loop hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$8

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

Sand castle picture with oil pastels

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 18

Intermediate alcohol inks

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$30/members, $35/guests

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Taps and Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Fundamentals of making chain mail jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$40 materials fee

Class limited to 3-6

931-707-7249 to register

 

Friday, June 19

2Country4Nashville

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

WestWend

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, June 20

Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

$10 a.m.

$10/adults, free/12 and younger

10 a.m.

931-210-6607

 

Watercolor painting workshop

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT

$35

423-628-2441

 

Sunday, June 21

Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

$10 a.m.

$10/adults, free/12 and younger

10 a.m.

931-210-6607

 

Tuesday, June 23

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Colored pencils

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$90/members, $105/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Wednesday, June 24

Charlie’s Bunion hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$10

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

Sun flowers in a vase, Van Gogh style

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 25

Advanced ink using air

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Friday, June 26

Jason Adams

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, June 27

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Buck Neked

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Chase Rice

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Tuesday, June 30

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Colored pencils

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$90/members, $105/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

July 

Thursdays at the Amp

Every Thursday evening

 

Friday, July 3

Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Thursday, July 9

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

7 p.m.

$150-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Friday, July 10

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

8 a.m.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Hannah Firelight

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 11

Rockin’ the Strip

with Jake Hoot

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$20-$50; tickets.thefoat.com

931-210-6607

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 12

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Friday, July 17

Brian Ashley

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 18

Demolition Derby

Community Complex

7 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$40; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Friday, July 24

John Latham

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 25

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 31

The Restless

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, Aug. 1

Primitive Fire Building

382 Ford Ln.

9 a.m.

Free

931-335-0349

Tags