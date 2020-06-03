Wednesday, June 3
Big South Fork John Muir Trail hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
N. Morrisseau style bear picture
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 4
Taps and Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
J.J.’s Arm Drop
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
4-11 p.m.
$20-$500; tickets.thefoat.com
931-210-6607
Friday, June 5
Gerald Smith
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
J.J.’s Arm Drop
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
Noon-11 p.m.
$20-$500; tickets.thefoat.com
931-210-6607
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Saturday, June 6
Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants
382 Ford Ln.
1-5 p.m.
Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so
931-335-0349
DIY natural dyes demo
The Yarn Patch Zoom class
noon-1 p.m.
$5; register at theyarnpatch.com
931-707-1255
Joe West and John Scott
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
J.J.’s Arm Drop
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
$20-$500; tickets.thefoat.com
931-210-6607
Black Mountain trail maintenance
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church
for carpool
8-11 a.m.
931-267-2243
Tuesday, June 9
Young Fables
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Paint Along With Sam Hill
Watercolor demo class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, June 10
Trace Monotypes
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60/members, $70/guests
Class limited to 3-6
931-707-7249 to register
Big South Fork Oscar Blevins Farm Loop hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 8 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
Painting a balloon dog in the city
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 11
Taps and Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Trace Monotypes
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$60/members, $70/guests
Class limited to 3-6
931-707-7249 to register
Friday, June 12
Grandview Pickers
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Basic ARTiE training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
Class limited to 6
931-707-7249 to register
Saturday, June 13
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
All guests should wear face masks and practice social distancing
931-707-7249
Sisters Cabin & Little Green Brier School hike
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$8
931-267-2243
Sunday, June 14
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
All guests should wear face masks and practice social distancing
931-707-7249
Tuesday, June 16
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.
In-person attendance limited; meeting will be on Zoom
931-707-7249
Colored pencils
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$90/members, $105/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Wednesday, June 17
Big South Fork Yahoo Falls-Alum Ford Loop hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$8
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
Sand castle picture with oil pastels
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 18
Intermediate alcohol inks
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$30/members, $35/guests
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Taps and Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Fundamentals of making chain mail jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$40 materials fee
Class limited to 3-6
931-707-7249 to register
Friday, June 19
2Country4Nashville
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
WestWend
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, June 20
Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
$10 a.m.
$10/adults, free/12 and younger
10 a.m.
931-210-6607
Watercolor painting workshop
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT
$35
423-628-2441
Sunday, June 21
Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
$10 a.m.
$10/adults, free/12 and younger
10 a.m.
931-210-6607
Tuesday, June 23
Olds 88
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Colored pencils
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$90/members, $105/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Wednesday, June 24
Charlie’s Bunion hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$10
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
Sun flowers in a vase, Van Gogh style
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 25
Advanced ink using air
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Friday, June 26
Jason Adams
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, June 27
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Buck Neked
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Chase Rice
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Tuesday, June 30
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Colored pencils
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$90/members, $105/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
July
Thursdays at the Amp
Every Thursday evening
Friday, July 3
Jamie Adamson
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Thursday, July 9
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
7 p.m.
$150-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Friday, July 10
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
8 a.m.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Hannah Firelight
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 11
Rockin’ the Strip
with Jake Hoot
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$20-$50; tickets.thefoat.com
931-210-6607
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 12
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Friday, July 17
Brian Ashley
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 18
Demolition Derby
Community Complex
7 p.m.
931-484-9454
Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$40; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Friday, July 24
John Latham
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 25
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 31
The Restless
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, Aug. 1
Primitive Fire Building
382 Ford Ln.
9 a.m.
Free
931-335-0349
