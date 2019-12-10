Wednesday, Dec. 11

Medicare Minute Theme

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Emergency and Prevention Care for Pets

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle

for 8 a.m. carpool

$8 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Plateau Brass

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Dec. 12

Ladies night out

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

5-8 p.m.

$10

931-484-7416

 

Santa Claus visit

Eye Centers of Tennessee

15 Iris Lane

1-4:30 p.m.

Free; parents should bring

a camera to snap pictures

www.ecotn.com

 

Noah and Isabelle Aikens

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Teen holiday party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4-6 p.m.

Bring $5 gift for gift swap

931-484-6790

 

TCAT graduation

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6-7 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Homeschool children’s art class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Gift of Music

Christmas concert

Cumberland County Community Band

with Enchanted Woods preconcert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7-9 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Full moon hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 p.m.

$10; registration required

931-484-7186

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Dec. 13

Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra concert

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St. 

7-9 p.m.

$12/adults, $5 students

931-484-6133

 

From Heaven’s Throne

Christmas musical

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

931-484-8426

 

Holiday greeting card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

$5

931-484-6790

 

Brandon Luttrell and the Boys

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Santa Claus visit

Eye Centers of Tennessee

15 Iris Lane

1-4:30 p.m.

Free; parents should bring

a camera to snap pictures

www.ecotn.com

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Camp Ozone Christmas

Camp Ozone

232 Camp Ozone Rd.

4-6 p.m.

865-245-9050

 

Christmas concert

Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Christmas on the Plateau

Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Lodge

24 Office Dr.

5-8 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring unwrapped gifts for the toy drive

931-484-7186

 

Basic Art in Electronics training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-707-7249

 

Brandon Green

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

Crossville Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m.

 

Christmas on the Mountain

Wrapping party

139 Cumberland Plaza

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Chili cook-off

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$50 entry fee

$5 all-you-can-eat

931-200-0155

 

Breakfast with Santa

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

Seatings at 9 and 10 a.m.

Reservations requested by Dec. 11

931-484-3537 or crossvillefumc.com

 

Read with First Responders

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

11 a.m.-noon

 

Tucker Headrick

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Make iris-folded cards

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$20

931-210-5599

 

Little Cedar Mountain Trail hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle

for 8 a.m. carpool

$8 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

From Heaven’s Throne

Christmas musical

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

2-3:30 p.m.

931-484-8426

 

Christmas wine and paint class

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

2-5 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

Enchanted Woods

Cumberland Cove Welcome Center

16939 Hwy. 70 N.

Monterey

3:30 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Missy Gawthorp

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

The Smoky Nights

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Dec. 15

From Heaven’s Throne

Christmas musical

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

6-7:30 p.m.

931-484-8426

 

Monday, Dec. 16

Community Chorus

a cappella winter concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

 

From Heaven’s Throne

Christmas musical

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

931-484-8426

 

Chakra Balancing audio meditation

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3 p.m. intermediate

3-4 p.m. beginners

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Dec. 17

CCHS Jet Pride Band Christmas concert

Trinity Tabernacle

2028 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6709

 

Christmas program

Crossville Christian School

28 Rock Quarry Rd.

6:30-8 p.m.

931-484-0026

 

Sounds of the Season

Band and Choir Concert

Stone Elementary

1219 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-456-5636

 

A Christmas Story [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

TCAT practical nursing

capping and pinning

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6-7 p.m.

931-484-7502

 

Cumberland Swing

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

Yoga class

Thunderbird Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

8-9 a.m.

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Earl, Chet and Joe

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Cumberland County Playhouse’s

Winter Wonderettes

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

J. Percy Priest Lake hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 8 a.m. carpool

$8 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Dec. 19

Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Christmas Money Folding

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790, ext 235

 

Anthem Lights

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$35

931-484-5000

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Dec. 20

Christmas party with Daytripper

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Santa Claus visit

Eco Travel Plaza

1897 Genesis Rd.

3-7 p.m.

931-484-7498

 

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-2 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Ugly Sweater Party

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

931-202-2989

 

Brother Oliver

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Dec. 21

Lucas and Friends

Christmas Variety Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

$10

931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487

 

Late night Christmas skate party

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

$12

931-484-0200

 

Rockwood Forest hike

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church

for 8 a.m. carpool

$3 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Cats [PG]

Special FOCCAS showing

Rocky Top 10 Cinema

1251 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$5

 

Step-In-Out

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve services

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

931-484-3537

 

Thursday, Dec. 26

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Walk Stonehenge

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

8:45-10 a.m.

Free

 

Friday, Dec. 27

Robby Myers

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

7:30-9:30 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Dec. 28

Endo Athletics Jiu-Jitsu Pro 3

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

4-9 p.m.

$22-$42

931-484-6133

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Toy Story 4 [G]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Fire and Ice Gala

Lake Tansi Restaurant

103 Country Club Rd.

7:30 p.m.-midnight

$150 per couple; cocktail attire preferred

931-788-6717

 

Borrowed Mule

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cover charge to be determined

931-337-0449

