Roy Vern Loshbough, 81, of Crossville, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. He was born June 27, 1938, in Sunbright, TN, son of the late Fred E. Loshbough and Gladys M. (Bowden) Loshbough. After proudly serving his country in the Army from 1957 to 1960, Roy …