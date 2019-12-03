Wednesday, Dec. 4
Frozen Head State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 8 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Enchanted Woods
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Thursday, Dec. 5
Little Women
Panther Tales Players
Stone Memorial High School auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$5/students, $7/general public
Christmas jewelry class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
$5
931-484-6790
Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Christmas with the Celts
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$25
931-484-5000
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Dec. 6
Crossville Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Crossville Depot lawn
169 N. Main St.
4-5:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Festive Family Sweaters, Stories and Cookies Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
For ages 12 and younger; must be accompanied by parent or guardian
931-484-6790, ext. 228 to RSVP
Little Women
Panther Tales Players
Stone Memorial High School auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m.
$5/students, $7/general public
Santa Day
Progressive Savings Bank
807 N. Main St.
2-5 p.m.
Free
931-459-2265
Ugly Christmas Sweater Progressive Brunch
Fairfield Glade Mortgage Investors, Farm Bureau, and Baird
10 a.m.
Coats for the Cold
Coat Distribution
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
4-7 p.m.
Free
931-484-7502; 931-484-6135; or 931-788-6924
Dan Roten
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-2739
Billy Mac
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Fun and Wine Friday
Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Cumberland Swing
Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade
100 Samaritan Way
2 p.m.
315-559-1740
The Restless
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Dec. 7
Little Women
Panther Tales Players
Stone Memorial High School auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
$5/students, $7/general public
Santa at the Tower
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
4-7 p.m.
Free
931-456-9663
Coats for the Cold
Coat Distribution
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-7502; 931-484-6135; or 931-788-6924
Cumberland County Playhouse T-3 Glee
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Obed River Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-9969
Terry Hogan
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Community Chorus
winter concert
Fairfield Glade Community Church
521 Snead Dr.
3-5 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Dec. 8
Holy Light, A Candlelight Celebration of Carols
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
5:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-3537
Community Chorus
winter concert
with pianist Annetta Deck
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
2-4 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Actors Fund Christmas Cabaret
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
2:30 p.m.
Free; donations encouraged for Employee Emergency Fund
931-484-5000
Monday, Dec. 9
Holiday greeting card workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
$5
931-484-6790
Family games night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6 p.m.
931-484-6790
Paint along with Sam Hill
watercolor demonstration
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Community Chorus
winter concert
with pianist Annetta Deck
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6-8 p.m.
Free; donations appreciated
Christmas party
Military Officers of America Association
5 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Multipurpose Building
128 Stonehenge Dr.
$15 for catered meal;
reservations required by Dec. 4
931-210-7603
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 10
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Santa Claus is Coming
Pre-K-Grade 2 Christmas Showcase
Stone Elementary
1219 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-5636
Prancer [G]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Paint Along With Sam Hill
Watercolor demonstration class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Medicare Minute Theme
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Emergency and Prevention Care for Pets
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m.
931-484-6790
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle
for 8 a.m. carpool
$8 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Plateau Brass
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
315-559-1740
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Dec. 12
Santa Claus visit
Eye Centers of Tennessee
15 Iris Lane
1-4:30 p.m.
Free; parents should bring
a camera to snap pictures
Noah and Isabelle Aikens
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Teen holiday party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4-6 p.m.
Bring $5 gift for gift swap
931-484-6790
TCAT graduation
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6-7 p.m.
931-484-7502
Homeschool children’s art class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Gift of Music
Christmas concert
Cumberland County Community Band
with Enchanted Woods preconcert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7-9 p.m.
315-559-1740
Full moon hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 p.m.
$10; registration required
931-484-7186
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Dec. 13
Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra concert
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$12/adults, $5 students
931-484-6133
From Heaven’s Throne
Christmas musical
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
7-8:30 p.m.
931-484-8426
Holiday greeting card workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
$5
931-484-6790
Brandon Luttrell and the Boys
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8:30 p.m.
931-456-2739
Santa Claus visit
Eye Centers of Tennessee
15 Iris Lane
1-4:30 p.m.
Free; parents should bring
a camera to snap pictures
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-202-2989
Camp Ozone Christmas
Camp Ozone
232 Camp Ozone Rd.
4-6 p.m.
865-245-9050
Christmas concert
Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Christmas on the Plateau
Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Lodge
24 Office Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Those attending are asked to bring unwrapped gifts for the toy drive
931-484-7186
Basic Art in Electronics training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-707-7249
Brandon Green
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Dec. 14
Crossville Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m.
Christmas on the Mountain
Wrapping party
139 Cumberland Plaza
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Chili cook-off
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$50 entry fee
$5 all-you-can-eat
931-200-0155
Breakfast with Santa
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
Seatings at 9 and 10 a.m.
Reservations requested by Dec. 11
931-484-3537 or crossvillefumc.com
Read with First Responders
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
11 a.m.-noon
Little Cedar Mountain Trail hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle
for 8 a.m. carpool
$8 carpool fee
931-267-2243
From Heaven’s Throne
Christmas musical
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
2-3:30 p.m.
931-484-8426
Christmas wine and paint class
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
2-5 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
Enchanted Woods
Cumberland Cove Welcome Center
16939 Hwy. 70 N.
Monterey
3:30 p.m.
315-559-1740
Missy Gawthorp
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
The Smoky Nights
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Dec. 15
From Heaven’s Throne
Christmas musical
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
6-7:30 p.m.
931-484-8426
Monday, Dec. 16
Community Chorus
a cappella winter concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
From Heaven’s Throne
Christmas musical
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
7-8:30 p.m.
931-484-8426
Chakra Balancing audio meditation
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sounds of the Season
Band and Choir Concert
Stone Elementary
1219 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-456-5636
A Christmas Story [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
TCAT practical nursing
capping and pinning
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6-7 p.m.
931-484-7502
Cumberland Swing
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
315-559-1740
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Cumberland County Playhouse’s
Winter Wonderettes
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
J. Percy Priest Lake hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 8 a.m. carpool
$8 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Dec. 19
Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Christmas Money Folding
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790, ext 235
Anthem Lights
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$35
931-484-5000
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Dec. 20
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-2 p.m.
931-484-6790
Ugly Sweater Party
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
931-202-2989
Brother Oliver
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Dec. 21
Lucas and Friends
Christmas Variety Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
$10
931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487
Rockwood Forest hike
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church
for 8 a.m. carpool
$3 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Cats [PG]
Special FOCCAS showing
Rocky Top 10 Cinema
1251 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$5
Step-In-Out
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve services
Crossville First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
931-484-3537
Thursday, Dec. 26
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Walk Stonehenge
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
8:45-10 a.m.
Free
Friday, Dec. 27
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Dec. 28
Endo Athletics Jiu-Jitsu Pro 3
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
4-9 p.m.
$22-$42
931-484-6133
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Toy Story 4 [G]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Fire and Ice Gala
Lake Tansi Restaurant
103 Country Club Rd.
7:30 p.m.-midnight
$150 per couple; cocktail attire preferred
931-788-6717
Borrowed Mule
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cover charge to be determined
931-337-0449
