Wednesday, July 22
Koala in a Tree
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; limited class size
Register at 931-707-7249
Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$2; registration required
931-267-2243
Survey Time Showdown
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge
Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Thursday, July 23
Saving Mr. Banks [PG-13]
Movies at the Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Schaffer’s Southern Nationals
Crossville Speedway
5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.
7 p.m.
931-261-0532
Let’s Get Started with Alcohol Inks
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$5 materials fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Christmas in July Tole Painting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$90/members, $105/guests
Third of three sessions; limited size
931-707-7249
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Friday, July 24
Brandon Elder
Spike’s Sports Girlle
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Florals in Acrylics
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$5 materials fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
John Latham
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Saturday, July 25
Tree ID and Me! Dendrology hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
10:30-11:30 a.m.
423-566-2229
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Forged by the Wolf
Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park
2609 N. York Hwy., Pall Mall
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
931-879-6456
DoLittle [PG]
Movies at the Beach
Lake Tansi Beach
Cravens Dr.
8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Sunday, July 26
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Monday, July 27
Soul Fissh
Mirror Lake Blast
at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Tuesday, July 28
Obed River Band
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beachpoint Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Creating a Handmade Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
$5 materials fee
931-707-7249
Guided hike
Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
Free
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Earl, Joe and Chet
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Celebration Art Cake
Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free; limited class size
Register at 931-707-7249
Survey Time Showdown
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge
Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$7
931-267-2243
Shootout with the Pros
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Thursday, July 30
Whip it Up! Homemade Mayo/Mustard
East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op
5-8 p.m.
Limited class size
Register at etgc.org
Hidden Figures [PG]
Movies at the Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 p.m.
Free
931-484-3780
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Friday, July 31
Paint and Wine
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
Limited class size
931-707-7249
The Restless
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Saturday, Aug. 1
CASA golf tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Fraternal Order of Police golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Pickett State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Gun and Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/15 and younger
Justin Dukes
Spike’s Sports Girlle
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Primitive Fire Building
382 Ford Ln.
9 a.m.
Free
931-335-0349
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Sunday, Aug. 2
Guided history hike
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy.
at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line
3-4 p.m.
423-566-2229
Saving Rylan Golf Tournament
The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain
407 Wild Plum Lane
10 a.m.
$65/each, $260/team
931-707-1640
Daytripper
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Gun and Knife Show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Smorgasbord of Art: Fiber Art
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-707-7249
Guided hike
Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
9 a.m.
Free
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Brown Elementary golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Cumberland Trail Stinging Fork Trailhead hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Comedian Reno Collier
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
7-10 p.m.
Reservations required
931-202-2989
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
127 Corridor Sale
Along Hwy. 127
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Ava Rowland
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
127 Corridor Sale
Along Hwy. 127
