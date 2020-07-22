calendar

All events were scheduled as of press time and are subject to change. Please call ahead to verify. The Crossville Chronicle also offers a free online calendar that organizers can use to publicize their events. Visit crossville-chronicle.com/events for more.

Wednesday, July 22

Koala in a Tree

Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; limited class size

Register at 931-707-7249

 

Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$2; registration required

931-267-2243 

 

Survey Time Showdown

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge

Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Thursday, July 23

Saving Mr. Banks [PG-13]

Movies at the Square

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 p.m. 

Free

931-484-3780

 

Schaffer’s Southern Nationals

Crossville Speedway

5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.

7 p.m.

931-261-0532

 

Let’s Get Started with Alcohol Inks

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$5 materials fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Christmas in July Tole Painting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$90/members, $105/guests

Third of three sessions; limited size

931-707-7249

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Friday, July 24

Brandon Elder

Spike’s Sports Girlle

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Florals in Acrylics

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$5 materials fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

John Latham

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Saturday, July 25

Tree ID and Me! Dendrology hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

10:30-11:30 a.m.

423-566-2229

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Forged by the Wolf

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park

2609 N. York Hwy., Pall Mall

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

931-879-6456

 

DoLittle [PG]

Movies at the Beach

Lake Tansi Beach

Cravens Dr.

8 p.m. 

Free

931-788-6282

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Sunday, July 26

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Monday, July 27

Soul Fissh

Mirror Lake Blast

at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5 p.m.

Free

931-484-3780

 

Tuesday, July 28

Obed River Band

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beachpoint Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Creating a Handmade Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

$5 materials fee

931-707-7249

 

Guided hike

Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

Free

time2meet.com/gladehikes

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, July 29

Earl, Joe and Chet

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Celebration Art Cake

Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Free; limited class size

Register at 931-707-7249

 

Survey Time Showdown

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge

Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$7

931-267-2243

 

Shootout with the Pros

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Thursday, July 30

Whip it Up! Homemade Mayo/Mustard

East Tennessee Gleaners Co-op

5-8 p.m.

Limited class size

Register at etgc.org

 

Hidden Figures [PG]

Movies at the Square

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 p.m. 

Free

931-484-3780

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Friday, July 31

Paint and Wine

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

The Restless

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Saturday, Aug. 1

CASA golf tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Fraternal Order of Police golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Pickett State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Gun and Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/15 and younger

gkshow.org

 

Justin Dukes

Spike’s Sports Girlle

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Primitive Fire Building

382 Ford Ln.

9 a.m.

Free

931-335-0349

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Sunday, Aug. 2

Guided history hike

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy.

at Cumberland-Bledsoe County line

3-4 p.m.

423-566-2229

 

Saving Rylan Golf Tournament

The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain

407 Wild Plum Lane

10 a.m.

$65/each, $260/team

931-707-1640

 

Daytripper

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Gun and Knife Show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

gkshow.org

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Smorgasbord of Art: Fiber Art

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-707-7249

 

Guided hike

Meet at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.

Free

time2meet.com/gladehikes

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Brown Elementary golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland Trail Stinging Fork Trailhead hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Comedian Reno Collier

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

7-10 p.m.

Reservations required

931-202-2989

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 6

127 Corridor Sale

Along Hwy. 127

127yardsale.com

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Friday, Aug. 7

Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Ava Rowland

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

127 Corridor Sale

Along Hwy. 127

127yardsale.com

