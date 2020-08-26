calendar.jpg

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$5 model fee

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Trace Monotype Printing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$90/members, $105/guests

Materials fee $5

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Rock Island State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Tractor Supply for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 27

BrainBlast Bingo Express

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Advanced Alcohol Ink Using Air

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

Materials fee $5

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Trace Monotype Printing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$90/members, $105/guests

Materials fee $5

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Aug. 28

Def Leprechaun

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Jeff Lane

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

9331-707-0440 for reservations

 

Paint and Wine

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$20/members, $25/guests

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Rapture

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Trace Monotype Printing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$90/members, $105/guests

Materials fee $5

Limited class size

931-707-7249

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, Aug. 29

Paradox

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Big South Fork hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool

931-267-2243

 

Melissa Ellis

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Dash for Derek

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Farmers Market

At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.

6:30 a.m.

 

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Rugby Irish Road Bowling

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

423-628-2441

 

WCTE Downtown Film Festival

Cookeville’s Historic Westside

53 W. Broad St., Cookeville

6-9 p.m.

931-528-2222

 

Sunday, Aug. 30

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

931-210-5050

 

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Smorgasbord of Art: Alcohol Ink

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.

931-707-7249

$20

 

Oil Painting 101

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$90 members/$105 guests, three sessions

 

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Drew Robbins

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Oil Painting 101

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$90 members/$105 guests, three sessions

 

Thursday, Sept. 3

BrainBlast Bingo Express

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Oil Painting 101

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$90 members/$105 guests, three sessions

 

Friday, Sept. 4

Bill Whyte

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Fun and Wine Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Weather permitting

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 5

Crab Orchard Mountain Wildflower Walk

Meet at 34 Executive Dr.

for caravan to site

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration required

eventbrite.com

 

Endo BJJ 2020 Crossville NoGi Summer Open

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

endobjj.com

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Rugby Rumble

R.M. Brooks Store

2830 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 6

423-628-2533

 

Sunday, Sept. 6

Nehemiah Horst

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Parade of Breeds Horse Show

Wildwood Stables

1450 Westchester Rd.

3-7 p.m.

Free

931-200-2195

 

Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Alcohol Ink on Glass

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$10 materials

 

Thursday, Sept. 10

Ladies Invitational

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Sept. 11

Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Billy Mac

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Basic Art in Electronics Training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 12

Christmas on the Mountain Benefit Motorcycle Ride

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25/motorcycle, $15/passenger

ChristmasOnTheMountain.org

 

Lions Club golf tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Drew Robbins

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8-11:55 p.m.

931-337-0449

 

Rafael R. Soriano

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$20 general admission/$25 VIP

 

Sunday, Sept. 13

Rugby Irish Road Bowling

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

423-628-2441

 

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Liars and Cheaters golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Art Guild Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Project Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Sept. 17

Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$25 materials

 

Friday, Sept. 18

Mother Legacy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Mother-Daughter Weekend

Camp Nakanawa

1084 Camp Nakanawa Rd.

3 p.m.-noon Sept. 20

$125/child mother-daughter participant

$175/adult mother-daughter participant

931-277-3711

 

Gambler 500 TNg500 Rally

223 Buckridge Rd.

Through 3 p.m. Sept. 20

931-287-4355

 

Margarita Open Tennessee Team Championship

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Mixed Media Art Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials fee

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Parade

Fairfield Glade Police Department

5160 Peavine Rd.

10:30 a.m.

931-526-8010

 

Knights of Columbus golf tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Colinx Tennessee Team Championship

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Late-Summer Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants

382 Ford Ln.

1-5 p.m.

Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so

931-335-0349

 

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Hospice golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon

931-707-7249

$5

