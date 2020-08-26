Wednesday, Aug. 26
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$5 model fee
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Trace Monotype Printing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$90/members, $105/guests
Materials fee $5
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Rock Island State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Tractor Supply for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
BrainBlast Bingo Express
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Advanced Alcohol Ink Using Air
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
Materials fee $5
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Trace Monotype Printing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$90/members, $105/guests
Materials fee $5
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Friday, Aug. 28
Def Leprechaun
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Jeff Lane
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
9331-707-0440 for reservations
Paint and Wine
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$20/members, $25/guests
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Rapture
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-337-0703
Trace Monotype Printing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$90/members, $105/guests
Materials fee $5
Limited class size
931-707-7249
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, Aug. 29
Paradox
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Big South Fork hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool
931-267-2243
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Dash for Derek
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Farmers Market
At Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N.
6:30 a.m.
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Rugby Irish Road Bowling
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT
423-628-2441
WCTE Downtown Film Festival
Cookeville’s Historic Westside
53 W. Broad St., Cookeville
6-9 p.m.
931-528-2222
Sunday, Aug. 30
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
931-210-5050
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Smorgasbord of Art: Alcohol Ink
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.
931-707-7249
$20
Oil Painting 101
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$90 members/$105 guests, three sessions
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Drew Robbins
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Oil Painting 101
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$90 members/$105 guests, three sessions
Thursday, Sept. 3
BrainBlast Bingo Express
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Oil Painting 101
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$90 members/$105 guests, three sessions
Friday, Sept. 4
Bill Whyte
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Fun and Wine Friday Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Weather permitting
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 5
Crab Orchard Mountain Wildflower Walk
Meet at 34 Executive Dr.
for caravan to site
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration required
Endo BJJ 2020 Crossville NoGi Summer Open
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Rugby Rumble
R.M. Brooks Store
2830 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 6
423-628-2533
Sunday, Sept. 6
Nehemiah Horst
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Parade of Breeds Horse Show
Wildwood Stables
1450 Westchester Rd.
3-7 p.m.
Free
931-200-2195
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Alcohol Ink on Glass
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$10 materials
Thursday, Sept. 10
Ladies Invitational
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, Sept. 11
Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-707-0440
Billy Mac
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Basic Art in Electronics Training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 12
Christmas on the Mountain Benefit Motorcycle Ride
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25/motorcycle, $15/passenger
Lions Club golf tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Drew Robbins
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8-11:55 p.m.
931-337-0449
Rafael R. Soriano
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$20 general admission/$25 VIP
Sunday, Sept. 13
Rugby Irish Road Bowling
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT
423-628-2441
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Liars and Cheaters golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Art Guild Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Project Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon
931-707-7249
Thursday, Sept. 17
Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$25 materials
Friday, Sept. 18
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Mother-Daughter Weekend
Camp Nakanawa
1084 Camp Nakanawa Rd.
3 p.m.-noon Sept. 20
$125/child mother-daughter participant
$175/adult mother-daughter participant
931-277-3711
Gambler 500 TNg500 Rally
223 Buckridge Rd.
Through 3 p.m. Sept. 20
931-287-4355
Margarita Open Tennessee Team Championship
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Mixed Media Art Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials fee
Saturday, Sept. 19
Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Parade
Fairfield Glade Police Department
5160 Peavine Rd.
10:30 a.m.
931-526-8010
Knights of Columbus golf tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Colinx Tennessee Team Championship
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Late-Summer Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants
382 Ford Ln.
1-5 p.m.
Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so
931-335-0349
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Hospice golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon
931-707-7249
$5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.