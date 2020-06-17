Wednesday, June 17
Big South Fork Yahoo Falls-Alum Ford Loop hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$8
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
Sand castle picture with oil pastels
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 18
Intermediate alcohol inks
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$30/members, $35/guests
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Taps and Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Fundamentals of making chain mail jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
$40 materials fee
Class limited to 3-6
931-707-7249 to register
Friday, June 19
2Country4Nashville
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Tennessee Parent Child Tournament
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
WestWend
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, June 20
June Wine and Paint classes
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Each class limited to 10
$40
931-484-9463 to register
CCHS Rumble on the Mountain
Truck and Tractor Pull
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m.
$10/adults; free/ages 10 and younger
Tennessee Parent Child Tournament
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
$10 a.m.
$10/adults, free/12 and younger
10 a.m.
931-210-6607
Watercolor painting workshop
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT
$35
423-628-2441
Sunday, June 21
Tennessee Parent Child Tournament
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
$10 a.m.
$10/adults, free/12 and younger
10 a.m.
931-210-6607
Tuesday, June 23
SNEDS Junior Tour
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
Noon-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Olds 88
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Colored pencils
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$90/members, $105/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Wednesday, June 24
City of Crossville Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Charlie’s Bunion hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$10
931-267-2243
Children’s summer art class
Sun flowers in a vase, Van Gogh style
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12; class size is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Thursday, June 25
Advanced ink using air
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$30/members, $35/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
Friday, June 26
Phoenix School graduation
Stone Memorial High School auditorium
2800 Cook Rd.
6:30 p.m.
No open seating
931-484-6135
Jason Adams
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, June 27
Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour
The Brae at Heatherhurst
931-484-3799
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Buck Neked
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Chase Rice
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Sunday, June 28
Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Monday, June 29
SMHS graduation
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
6:30 p.m.
No open seating
931-484-6135
Tuesday, June 30
CCHS graduation
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
6:30 p.m.
No open seating
931-484-6135
Borrowed Mule
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6282
Colored pencils
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$90/members, $105/guests
Additional materials fee to be determined
Class is limited
931-707-7249 to register
July 1
Pickett State Park Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island Trails hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Friday, July 3
Jamie Adamson
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 4
Fourth of July Members Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 6
Seniors Mid-Season Tourney
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Wednesday, July 8
Oak Ridge Sinkhole and Boulder Trails hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Thursday, July 9
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
Downtown Crossville
6:30 p.m.
931-787-1324
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
7 p.m.
$150-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Friday, July 10
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
8 a.m.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Hannah Firelight
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 11
Ross Gap Bird Mountain, Frozen Head State Park hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational
The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Rockin’ the Strip
with Jake Hoot
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$20-$50; tickets.thefoat.com
931-210-6607
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-9 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, July 12
Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational
The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Byrd’s Creek Music Festival
The Barn at Oaklawn Farms
5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.
$30-$225
eventbrite.com for tickets
931-267-2355
Wednesday, July 15
Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
or Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree for 7:45 a.m. carpool
$5
931-267-2243
Friday, July 17
Brian Ashley
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Saturday, July 18
Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$40; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
Wednesday, July 22
Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants
Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$2; registration required
931-267-2243
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Thursday, July 23
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Friday, July 24
John Latham
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Saturday, July 25
Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6
931-267-2243
Crossville Cruisers Car Show
Downtown Crossville
noon-4 p.m.
Free
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Wednesday, July 29
Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$7
931-267-2243
Shootout with the Pros
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
