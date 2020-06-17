calendar

Wednesday, June 17

Big South Fork Yahoo Falls-Alum Ford Loop hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$8

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

Sand castle picture with oil pastels

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 18

Intermediate alcohol inks

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$30/members, $35/guests

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Taps and Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Fundamentals of making chain mail jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

$40 materials fee

Class limited to 3-6

931-707-7249 to register

 

Friday, June 19

2Country4Nashville

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Tennessee Parent Child Tournament

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

WestWend

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, June 20

June Wine and Paint classes

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Each class limited to 10

$40

931-484-9463 to register

 

CCHS Rumble on the Mountain

Truck and Tractor Pull

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m.

$10/adults; free/ages 10 and younger

cchsjetsbball@gmail.com

 

Tennessee Parent Child Tournament

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

$10 a.m.

$10/adults, free/12 and younger

10 a.m.

931-210-6607

 

Watercolor painting workshop

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT

$35

423-628-2441

 

Sunday, June 21

Tennessee Parent Child Tournament

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Hole in Your Seat Custom Truck, Car, Bike Show and Cruise

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

$10 a.m.

$10/adults, free/12 and younger

10 a.m.

931-210-6607

 

Tuesday, June 23

SNEDS Junior Tour

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

Noon-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Olds 88

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Colored pencils

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$90/members, $105/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Wednesday, June 24

City of Crossville Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Charlie’s Bunion hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$10

931-267-2243

 

Children’s summer art class

Sun flowers in a vase, Van Gogh style

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-2:30 p.m.

Ages 6-12; class size is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Thursday, June 25

Advanced ink using air

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$30/members, $35/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

Friday, June 26

Phoenix School graduation

Stone Memorial High School auditorium

2800 Cook Rd.

6:30 p.m.

No open seating

931-484-6135

 

Jason Adams

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, June 27

Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour

The Brae at Heatherhurst

931-484-3799

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Buck Neked

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Chase Rice

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Sunday, June 28

Golf Week East Tennessee Am Tour

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Monday, June 29

SMHS graduation

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

6:30 p.m.

No open seating

931-484-6135

 

Tuesday, June 30

CCHS graduation

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

6:30 p.m.

No open seating

931-484-6135

 

Borrowed Mule

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6282

 

Colored pencils

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$90/members, $105/guests

Additional materials fee to be determined

Class is limited

931-707-7249 to register

 

July 1

Pickett State Park Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island Trails hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Friday, July 3

Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 4

Fourth of July Members Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 6

Seniors Mid-Season Tourney

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Wednesday, July 8

Oak Ridge Sinkhole and Boulder Trails hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, July 9

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

Downtown Crossville

6:30 p.m.

931-787-1324

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

7 p.m.

$150-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Friday, July 10

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

8 a.m.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Hannah Firelight

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 11

Ross Gap Bird Mountain, Frozen Head State Park hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational

The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Rockin’ the Strip

with Jake Hoot

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$20-$50; tickets.thefoat.com

931-210-6607

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-9 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, July 12

Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational

The Crag & Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Byrd’s Creek Music Festival

The Barn at Oaklawn Farms

5754 Old Hwy. 70 E.

$30-$225

eventbrite.com for tickets

931-267-2355

 

Wednesday, July 15

Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

or Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree for 7:45 a.m. carpool

$5

931-267-2243

 

Friday, July 17

Brian Ashley

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Saturday, July 18

Sawyer Brown with Fairview Union

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$40; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

 

Wednesday, July 22

Hikers’ survival class: Edible Plants

Meet at Dorton United Methodist Church for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$2; registration required

931-267-2243 

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Thursday, July 23

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Friday, July 24

John Latham

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Saturday, July 25

Oak Ridge Melton Lake Greenway hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6

931-267-2243

 

Crossville Cruisers Car Show

Downtown Crossville

noon-4 p.m.

Free

 

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Wednesday, July 29

Morgantown East Lakeshore hike and Pittsburgh Sweet Valley Cheese Shop visit

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$7

931-267-2243

 

Shootout with the Pros

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

