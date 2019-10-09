Going fast across the water is one of life's great pleasures for many boat owners. We understand that. And while that may be OK in some bodies of water, the lakes of Fairfield Glade are not among them. There's a good reason for the No Wake Policy on all our lakes.
We treasure the serenity of our community, and unfortunately speeding boats and those throwing a large wake disrupt the water with turbulence. Churned up sediment decreases the clarity of the water and contributes to higher water temperatures affecting the health of living creatures and plants in the lakes.
The shorelines and lake beds along with docks and seawalls suffer more erosion when subjected to large wakes. Rip-rap (crushed stone) is required where this erosion has occurred. This maintenance comes out of limited budgets and takes away from the natural look of our earthen dams. This type of damage is exacerbated in shallower waters when boats cruise close to shorelines and docks.
Some believe that boat engines need occasional "blowing out." However, this is unnecessary with regular maintenance and running your engine, even if you do not leave your dock. If you still feel the need to blow-out your boat engine, simply increase your RPM's in neutral or while in reverse in deep water. Running your boat in reverse, even at higher RPMs, will keep you at a slow speed.
If you are boating on any of our lakes, you should be familiar with the Fairfield Glade Lakes Handbook, available at the ACC and the Lake Dartmoor and Lake St. George marinas.
So please be thoughtful when boating on our lakes. Keep your speed down and do not cruise close to shorelines or docks. This will help with the safety, health, expenses, beauty and serenity of ours lakes.
We're reminded of an old quote about boating: ”Prevention is, as in other aspects of seamanship, better than cure."
Speeding on Lakes (No Wake) Policy
"No Wake" is a nautical term which encompasses both the speed of a boat in the water and the path of disturbed water left behind a moving boat. Generally, it is recognized that “no wake" speed means maintaining a speed of no greater than 5 miles per hour, or such as is necessary to maintain steerage and headway, so that there is no white water in the path of the boat or in waves immediate to the boat.
While it is acknowledged that considerations such as water conditions, weather, boat size and passenger load can impact wake, the information set forth here provides appropriate and reasonable guidance for compliance with a "No Wake" rule".
(This policy was approved by the board of directors on Jan. 23, 2014)
