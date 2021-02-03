Poisoning continues to be the leading cause of injury death in Tennessee from the latest data available.
The United Fund of Cumberland County and the Tennessee Poison Center have been partners since 2006, and the United Fund provides valuable support so that all Cumberland Countians can receive its services.
The Tennessee Poison Center is the only poison center in Tennessee. It provides three programs to all Tennesseans.
Its toll-free Poison Help Hotline — 1-800-222-1222 — is staffed 24/7/365 by registered nurses, pharmacist and a physician who are certified poison specialists or working to become certified poison specialists.
They are highly trained medical professionals who provide first aid treatment recommendations, patient assessment and follow-up calls to monitor patients who are either at home or in the hospital.
These calls are confidential and free.
Poison prevention education is provided through presentations to the public and health care professionals as well as free literature distribution.
The Tennessee Poison Center also provides a 24-hour surveillance program for chemical and biological threats, the only such program in Tennessee.
All of these programs are free of charge.
A poison emergency can happen to anyone from a small child who accidentally ingests a household cleaner to a senior who made a mistake with their medications.
The Tennessee Poison Cen-
ter receives daily calls from health care professionals, such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists and emergency personnel, for advice on managing poisoning cases.
In addition to saving lives,
the Poison Center also saves dollars by preventing unnecessary emergency room visits for cases that can be safely managed at home.
In Fiscal Year 2020, the Tennessee Poison Center managed 210 cases at home in Cumberland County. The Center received 318 total calls from Cumberland County in Fiscal Year 2020.
The Tennessee Poison Center is grateful to the United Fund and its donors for helping fund and provide these programs to Cumberland County.
The public is asked to consider making a charitable donation to the United Fund, which helps 35 other non-profits in Cumberland County.
Visit www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or mail in a tax-deductible gift to 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555.
