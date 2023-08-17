The United Fund of Cumberland County’s annual Bridges out of Poverty workshop helps community members better understand life with a low income.
The latest seminar on July 21 provided insights into the mindsets and hidden rules those in poverty live in.
During the simulation participants worked together as a family facing real-life challenges like transportation to work or school, child care, affordable housing and putting food on the table.
The hands-on activities are designed to deep dive into the real limitations of financial instability and exactly how to make a change in Cumberland County.
An estimated 22.2% of Crossville residents live in poverty, so understanding poverty is critical to making a change.
Bridges out of Poverty is open for free public participation.
Donate at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org to help the United Fund combat poverty in the community.
