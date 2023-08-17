Copy of UF Bridges out of Poverty Articles

Hands-on activities are designed to deep dive into the limitations of financial instability and how to make a change in Cumberland County.

The United Fund of Cumberland County’s annual Bridges out of Poverty workshop helps community members better understand life with a low income.

The latest seminar on July 21 provided insights into the mindsets and hidden rules those in poverty live in. 

During the simulation participants worked together as a family facing real-life challenges like transportation to work or school, child care, affordable housing and putting food on the table.

The hands-on activities are designed to deep dive into the real limitations of financial instability and exactly how to make a change in Cumberland County. 

An estimated 22.2% of Crossville residents live in poverty, so understanding poverty is critical to making a change.

Bridges out of Poverty is open for free public participation. 

