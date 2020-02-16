The Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center was filled with Fairfield Glade Ladies Club members and their guests to enjoy their Go Red luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in honor of February women’s heart health month.
The keynote speaker was the entertaining, joyful and heart-lifting Amanda Underwood, NP-C, a certified nurse practitioner with Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee working with an interventional cardiologist on Covenant Health Park West Hospital’s structural heart team. The structural heart program at Park West offers dynamic and minimally invasive surgical therapies.
“Heart disease has always been something I have been very passionate about,” Underwood said.
She began her career as a critical care nurse and fell in love with the bedside care of her patients. She said, “I love to teach. I love to talk,” so she went into the education aspect of nursing. Then she went into management, but soon realized, “Being in an office and not being able to see people was not where I was truly meant to be. I need to be around people.”
She went back to school and earned her post-masters nurse practitioner degree. Not long after, a position was open with one of the cardiologists she worked for in critical care on his structural heart team.
She said, “I thought, ‘Wow! How about that for the full circle of life?’”
The therapies they are able to offer candidates with structural heart disease can have patients discharged from the hospital within 24-48 hours of their procedures. Their advanced valve therapies include transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral valve repair and watchman device.
“It’s an amazing thing to see and be a part of,” she said.
The statistics from heart disease and stroke are staggering as Underwood said someone dies from heart disease and stroke every 39 seconds, one in three deaths are caused by heart disease or stroke and one in three women will develop a form of cardiovascular disease.
Underwood said, “Heart disease has affected my family more than I wish it could have.” Heart disease is not a respecter of persons and does not only effect certain populations as illustrated by Underwood with examples of young women in their 30s who have had cardiac issues.
When it comes to heart disease, Underwood said, “Prevention is the key to anything we do. If we don’t try to prevent heart disease, we’re just going to end up in this vicious cycle. There are a lot of things we can do to to help and prevent heart disease from coming on.”
While prevention is the key, it is up to you to unlock your health by taking action. Some of those preventative actions are as simple as getting the recommended amount of exercise and providing yourself with delicious and beneficial foods necessary for a proper diet.
Underwood gave an acronym to help attendees remember to take better preventative care:
H- Healthy eating habits
E- Exercise 30 minutes a day five days a week
A- Abstinence from smoking/decreasing alcohol
R- Risk factor modification
T- Talking with your health care provider about potential symptoms
H
As for meals, it is as easy as learning how to read nutrition labels, providing yourself with healthy choices and brightening up your plate. Underwood suggested consuming more “colorful” plates by dressing up meals with more vegetables and fresh fruits. Underwood was adamant about watching, sugars and sodium intake, as well fluid intake.
“Fresh is always best,” Underwood said.
E
The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of exercise per day at least five days a week. For those who may have endurance issues or for those with very busy schedules needing to make that goal more attainable, Underwood suggested breaking up the 30 minutes into three 10-minute segments throughout the day. Exercise should include balance, flexibility (stretching), endurance (cardio), and strength.
A
Smoking and alcohol usage can contribute to heart health risk factors. Quitting smoking and vaping, as well as reducing the amount of alcohol consumed can greatly decrease contributing external risk factors.
R
Risk factor modification is what Underwood refers to “controlling your ‘controllables.’ She said some things could not be controlled like age and genetics, but encouraged everyone to be mindful of and manage well the factors they could control like diet, environment and existing medical conditions.
T
Talking about concerns and symptoms with health care providers can mean the difference between getting a diagnosis and proper care and having a cardiac event. Underwood encourages keeping an open line of communication about potential cardiac symptoms, such as dyspnea, weakness, fatigue, sleeplessness, chest pain or discomfort, nausea, light-headedness, dizziness, pain or discomfort in jaw, neck, back, arm or shoulder, and shortness of breath. However, Underwood noted that chest pain was absent in about 43% of cardiac event cases, and in many cases the pain described was atypical.
