Fairfield Glade Community Club residents who have been cited for waving some flags in their yards and homes are not waiving their right to appeal.
The Architectural Control Committee heard at least two appeals to their citations for violations of the FGCC’s flag/banner policy during the May 3 meeting.
It was standing-room only in Room C of the FG Multi-Purpose Building, as friends and neighbors came as a show of support for those appealing their citations.
Eileen Fabsits flew an altered Ukrainian national flag with the words, “We Support Ukraine,” for which she received notification from the ACC that she was in violation of the flag/banner policy.
“The day I got the letter … I came home that very day and took the flag down,” Fabsits told the ACC board. “That flag has not flown since. But, after that, I got a subsequent letter that stated that the flag was still flying, but it wasn’t. So, I just wanted to let you know that as soon as I found out that I was in violation, I took it down.”
She also filled out an appeal form.
“It wasn’t disrespectful. It wasn’t above the American flag,” she said. “But, Fairfield Glade sometimes tends to rubber stamp things and they just disapproved it and said it was against policy. So, I want them to change the policy.”
Hank Henning, who already entered an appeal to the ACC two weeks ago for flying a Ukranian national flag on the pole on his garage, was appealing his second citation for another flag.
He said, “I received an email with a copy of a letter saying that it was against policy of Fairfield Glade. I read the flag and banner policy, and I agreed with that. So, I took the flag down.”
He told the ACC he contacted the property standards committee to acquire a definition for a “decorative flag” as stated in the policy from the inspector who signed the letter, which he said he didn’t receive.
“However, I did receive a letter in the mail saying that it had been disapproved, which I assume from what Sam [McAdoo] told me that he had brought the picture of it to you and you had disapproved it. I wasn’t informed that there was a meeting that that was going to be discussed.”
He provided the ACC with an information packet, including the definition of a national and decorative flags and a photo of his flag.
“You have some certain standards in the flag and banner policy,” he continued. “Some of them are obviously probably never enforced.”
He gave an example that though the policy states that American flags should be lit at night, several in the community are not.
“There’s an uneven enforcement of the rule,” he said. “It becomes very difficult to enforce a policy unless you enforce it equally.”
“What I’m looking for is your understanding that my flag is decorative. It’s not a Ukrainian flag as the property standards inspector said. It has the colors of the Ukrainian flag on it, but there’s a dove on it. That is not a national flag, it’s a decorative flag,” he continued.
“One answer I did receive from the property standards inspector was that I was stating my opinion. Well, sir, if you allow someone to fly a New York Yankees banner on your flagpole, that’s stating your opinion also. I believe I’m entitled to the same right.”
The flag and banner policy was approved by FGCC board of directors in August 2020.
For flags displayed on ACC approved flagpoles, aside from meeting all federal guidelines and standards, including night spot lighting for the U.S. flag, the policy reads that for displayed flags, no more than two flags can be displayed on a flagpole, the U.S. flag must be the top flag. The policy also says that the bottom flag may be a current military service flag, including POW/MIA or first responder; current state or U.S. territory flag; or college or professional sports team.
As for decorative or seasonal flags, the policy says they may be displayed on small flag poles attached to the house or on small flag holders on the developed lot, so long as the decorative/seasonal flag’s primary purpose is to be decorative.
The policy further states, “They cannot be construed to be a sign for commercial or any other purpose.”
The policy also applies to FG docks or floating objects attached to a dock.
Henning said, “I think I can get a raise of hands here of people who support being able to fly decorative flags, and that’s why they’re here.”
Many in attendance raised their hands, collectively said, “Yes,” and nodded in agreement.
“So there is some support in the community,” Henning continued, “for perhaps better defining what a decorative flag is and removing the subjectivity from it. Rules should be objective in their enforcement. I don’t see where there was any objectivity in telling me that my decorative flag is somehow worse than a Tampa Bay Buccaneers flag.”
ACC chairperson Dennis Monson told Fabsits and Henning that the ACC would discuss the appeals and if the appeals were denied, they could take them to the FGCC board of directors.
Another couple with a flag and banner violation citation addressed the ACC and were instructed to fill out the paperwork to be added to the agenda in two weeks.
“We’ll see what happens. I don’t think this is the end of it by any means,” Fabsits said. “I really want to fly that flag.”
