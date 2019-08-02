Carrying on the tradition, the Cumberland County United Fund will present its annual golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 17 at the beautiful and challenging Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade. The tee off will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
“The United Fund started their annual golf tournament nine years ago,” United Fund Vice-President Frank Horvath said. “Our goal for this year's golf tournament is to gross $10,000.”
As the event approaches, the local United Fund continues to register golfers at hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org. Participants can become hole sponsors for $100 or register a four person team for $240 for a fun round of golf and cookout dinner to show their comittment.
“Our annual campaign that generates funding for our partner agencies includes proceeds from our special events, such as our golf tournament and auction,” Horvath said. “These funds are allocated each year to our partner agencies and then funded quarterly.”
Proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward United Fund’s “Catch the Caring Spirit” campaign, which supports: the 4-C’s, 4-H, Avalon Center, Azalea and Oakmont Gardens, Boy Scouts, C5 Christian Counseling Center, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab Alumni, CASA, CHA Resident Council, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Crab Orchard Care Center, Creative Compassion, Cumberland Adult Reading Council, Good Samaritans, Healing Hooves, Helping Hands, Hilltoppers, Home Away From Home, House of Hope, Imagination Library, Invitation Ministries, Kids on the Rise, LBJ and C Foster Grandparents and Head Start, Rescue Squad, Rising Anti-Drug Coalition, Second Harvest Food Bank, TAD Center, Tennessee Poison Center, The Arc, The Exchange/Stephens Center, The Place of Refuge, Vis Group and Youth Achievement.
“It is important for the community to support United Fund because it helps so many individuals with so many different needs,” Horvath said. “It's a one-stop shop for a donor to be able to give money for not just one organization but several that tug at their heartstrings. If you want to help fight food insecurity, support children through affordable day care programs, provide adults training opportunities to increase their employable job skills, and provide health, disability, abuse prevention and emergency services, United Fund does all of this along with several other programs and missions.”
For more information about the United Fund or playing in its upcoming golf tournament, call 931-484-4082 or contact golf chairperson, Frank Horvath, at 931-250-2742, Stuart Smith at 931-510-5195 or visit the website at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
