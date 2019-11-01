The Cumberland County United Fund Fairfield Glade Door-to-Door volunteers are hard at work contacting their neighbors by knocking on doors, having get togethers or writing letters inviting their neighbors to participate in the 2020 United Fund Campaign.
Fairfield Glade Door-to-Door chairperson Sara Drake announced, “The campaign thus far has raised over $25,000, and you still have time to add your financial support.”
She continued, “The campaign volunteers have until Nov. 15 to contact their neighbors encouraging them to donate to the United Fund, that provides grants for 35 local non-profits in Cumberland County.”
You may give safely and securely on-line at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or mail your check made payable to the United Fund, 348 Taylor St, Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555. For more information, call 931-484-4082.
