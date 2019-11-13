The United Fund Fairfield Glade Door-to-Door Campaign is entering the final leg and there is a lot to celebrate.
UF is thankful for the steady stream of donations already collected, and if that continues they will reach their 2020 campaign goal of $50,000.
The generous support of the Fairfield Glade residents turns into programs and services provided to Cumberland County residents through the UF’s 35 partner agencies who positively impact people from infants to senior adults.
The UF also celebrates their many volunteers who are their secret to success. Many are volunteers, like Jackie Wakefield, who have been contacting their neighbors for the past eight years.
Please consider making a donation today to help the UF reach their goal. You can contribute safely and securely online @ www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or by sending a check made out to the United Fund, 348 Taylor St, Ste. 101, Crossville, TN 38555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.