As fall officially begins so does the Cumberland County United Fund door-to-door campaign in Fairfield Glade. The 2020 campaign runs from Sept. 27–Nov. 15.
The United Fund continues on with the 53rd year history as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit agency that provides grant funding for local non-profits working to end poverty, build strong families and create healthy communities for all persons. This year’s theme is “Catching the Caring Spirit.”
When asked about this year’s 2020 campaign, chairperson Sara Drake said, “Our volunteers are a dedicated group and have certainly caught the ‘caring, giving spirit.’ For many, they are willing to contact their neighbors year after year. Fairfield Glade resident’s support makes up almost 15% of the United Fund’s total budget of $420,000. For the 2020 campaign I am asking our regular supporters to consider giving 20% more than last year. And we are hoping that new donors will consider giving in $20 increments. My challenge to my neighbors here at Fairfield is to join together exceeding our Fairfield Glade goal of $60,000.”
You may pick up materials and/or make a donation in person at Progressive Bank’s Fairfield Glade branch on the following Fridays: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15, between 9-11 a.m. Donations may also be mailed directly to the United Fund, 348 Taylor St. Ste. 101, Crossville, TN 38555, or securely online @ www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
Remember donating to the United Fund is an investment in your community, helping Cumberland County residents access programs and services that simply make us stronger together.
If you have not yet volunteered and would like to contact your neighbors or host a party in your neighborhood benefiting the United Fund, call Sara Drake at 931-456-5511 or Holly Neal 931-484-4082 to volunteer today.
