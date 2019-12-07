The Tennessee Division United Daughters of the Confederacy recently hosted the 125th UDC Anniversary Celebration at the Inn of Opryland in Nashville. The event was attended by members and guests from 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Friday evening was the Gathering of Friends.
Saturday included a day-long bus tour of the Jefferson Davis Monument and the Woodstock Mansion, the birthplace of UDC founder Caroline Meriwether Goodlett. All busses then traveled to Mt. Oliver for a memorial service at the Confederate Circle, and a wreath was placed at the gravesite of Mrs. Goodlett.
Saturday evening’s theme was “Honoring Our Founders.”
Matilda Speck served as chairman of the 125th anniversary and Donna Hamilton as treasurer. Carolyn Carr and Pamela Wood served as hostesses for the event.
