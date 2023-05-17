On Friday, May 19, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 68 miles to the Big South Fork Recreation Area and hike the Twin Arches Trail.
The trail is named for two large sandstone arches, one 62 feet high and the other 103 feet high.
Hikers on this 6-mile moderate trail will see vistas, rock houses, streams, old homesteads, bridges, stairs and geologic formations.
The group will hike over and under the twin arches and then through the woods to Charit Creek Lodge to sit and eat lunch.
Hikers should bring snacks, water and lunch to eat on the trail. Hiking footwear and poles are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m.
Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $7. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is approximately 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
