On May 10, Roger Potter, Dalton Smith and Wesley Hutton from the Wastewater Department were called to a residence regarding a grinder pump being down.
Not only did they make the repairs in record time, but while there, the resident fell down inside the house and was unable to get up.
Roger, Dalton and Wesley went the extra mile, going inside to assist the resident get up and to a chair.
Thank you for going above and beyond to help our residents!
