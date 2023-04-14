Well, I think spring might finally be here and that is good and bad.
Obviously, the good part is warmer weather, flowers, vegetables, farmers markets, short sleeves, and all of the other things that make us smile this time of year.
The bad news is that ticks and snakes are waking up also. But I will talk about them in an upcoming article. Let’s talk about plants this week.
The trees are waking up, which means that the blossoms, and leaves are starting to pop, and along with that comes pollen.
The pine pollen is the most noticeable, because it is heavy and turns your car, and all of your deck furniture green. My wife won’t let me put the chairs outside until the pine pollen is done.
More good news is that if you have the sniffles or a cough this time of this year, it is probably caused by pollen and not that darn COVID thing that finally seems to be waning.
The visible pine pollen gets all of the blame, but I have read that it is most likely the oaks and hickories that cause spring allergies, because their pollen is light and carried by the wind much more than the heavy pine pollen. Regardless, we just want the trees to get it over with so us allergy sufferers can breathe again.
Those white tree blossoms from a couple of weeks ago were the Bradford pear trees. They look beautiful for a week or two each spring, but beware of Bradford pear trees. They were developed from grafting and cloning callery pear trees from China. The resulting variety was not able to produce fruit or spread. But, over time, the Bradford pear reverted to a fruit-producing tree like the original callery pear.
The Bradford pear tree is a non-native invasive tree that is not recommended. It is spreading unchecked in fields and woods and crowding out native trees. One website about Bradford pears said that if your landscaper recommends a Bradford pear, find another landscaper. Because it is so invasive, some states are beginning to ban the planting of this tree. Ohio has already banned the planting of this tree, and other states will follow.
Our beautiful native dogwoods are just beginning to show their white blossoms. We have plenty around our area to enjoy for the next few weeks. Knoxville celebrates with a Dogwood Arts Festival with events running through April. We went to the “Chalk Walk” competition at Market Square last week and the colorful sidewalk art was a nice start to the monthlong Dogwood Arts festival.
Another tree with white blossoms appearing the same time as dogwoods are downy serviceberry trees. Many folks see the white blossoms in the woods and think they are just more dogwoods. But look closely, and you will see the very beautiful flowers of the serviceberry tree.
You may know this tree by one of its many names such as Juneberry, because the small fruit ripens in June, or shadbush because the blooming occurs when the shad fish spawn.
The serviceberry name comes from long ago, because it blooms about the time when the ground thawed up north enough for folks who died in the winter, to finally have a grave dug for a burial service.
The redbuds are blooming, too. These trees like to grow on the edges of open spaces, such as at the edge of the woods along highways. Interstate 40 between Monterey and Cookeville is a great drive for some of the best redbud blooms.
If you were planning to go to Washington, DC, to see the Yoshio cherry trees in full bloom, you might have missed it. Peak bloom this year was March 22-25.
The trees were a gift from the people of Japan to the people of the United States in 1912. There is a website that each year forecasts the peak viewing dates weeks in advance, so you could plan a visit to see this spectacular event.
And, don’t forget the wildflowers. Get out on our trails and look for the many varieties of wildflowers. I saw one of my favorite early wildflowers, trout lilies, blooming along Daddy’s Creek on the Overlook trail in Fairfield Glade last week. Look closely for these small, yellow, drooping flowers, and the mottled leaves that resemble the pattern of native brook trout.
Get out there. This is one of the most beautiful times of the year. Your allergy medicine and a handkerchief are a small price to pay for the beautiful spring blossoms.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
