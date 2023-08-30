Fairfield Glade Community Club finished the first seven months of 2023 in a strong financial position.
Balance sheet review
In Sewer, we have $4,051,195 total cash compared to $4,501,322 at the end of July of 2022, which is a negative variation of ($450,127).
For the Property Owners Association and Amenities, we have $3,956,348 of capital cash plus $8,113,838 of operating cash for a total of $12,070,186.
POA and Amenities cash compared to $9,374,050 at the end of July of 2022 which is a positive variation of $2,696,136.
Cash flow review
Sewer ended July with a positive cash flow of $397,869, with a year-to-date negative variation of ($541) compared to budget.
Revenue for July was unfavorable ($52,329) primarily due, as mentioned in previous reports, to lower commercial fees of ($24,000) due to the budget being based on overestimated revenue which was based on the fourth quarter 2022 consumption that included two undetected water leaks.
A higher percentage of new home starts were budgeted for the first half of the year versus the second half of the year, and with slower home starts income from new homes is less than budget with tap fee income unfavorable ($25,600). This should balance out as we progress through the second half of the year.
Sewer materials and supplies were positive to budget $61,000 due to favorable cost related to grinder pumps, while repair and maintenance was negative ($35,100) driven by unfavorable equipment expenditures.
Property Owners Association and Amenities ended July with a positive cash flow of $577,029, which is a positive variance of $863,317 compared to budget driven by positions not filled as budgeted and savings in fewer hours with less overtime resulting in a positive variance of $420,000.
Road paving has not started which contributed an additional $400,000 to the positive variance to date but is expected to be expended during the second half of the year.
Amenities ended the first seven months of the year with a positive cash flow of $337,891, which is a positive variance of $300,691 better than budget.
Food and Beverage has a positive variance to budget of $178,742 through July while golf was positive to budget $111,438 driven by 7,600 rounds favorable to budget.
Overall POA and Amenities ended the first seven months of the year with a positive cash flow of $914,920, which is $1,164,008 better than budget.
Send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com
