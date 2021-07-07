The Club continues to be in a strong financial position.
Balance Sheet Review:
In Sewer, we started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended May with $3,623,945 of cash compared to $2,651,912 at the end of May of 2020 which is a positive change of $972,033.
For the Property Owner’s Association, we started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash, and ended the month of May with $1,115,907 of capital cash. This reduction is primarily due to paying off the Stonehenge loan. For operations, we started the year with $3,691,477 of operating cash and ended the month of May with $5,029,418 of operating cash. We started the year with total cash of $6,252,672 and ended May with $6,145,325 compared to $3,899,695 at the end of May of 2020, which is a positive variation of $2,245,630.
Please note that the Debt Service Reserve has increased from $11,451 in April to $22,902 in May, reflecting the continued savings of paying off the Stonehenge loan. We will track the debt service savings from paying off the Stonehenge loan in this reserve and will use these funds to either reduce the amount we may need to borrow in the future or use it to make debt service payments on future loans.
Cash Flow review:
Sewer continues with strong results and a positive variance to budget of $192,561 driven by higher than expected tap fees due to more new home starts, reduced grinder pump maintenance, overall maintenance materials and wage cost reductions.
POA Net Operations has a positive variation to budget of $332,638. The major contributors to the positive variance were higher than expected assessment revenues, recovery of bad debt due to an increased emphasis on collection efforts and a Community Maintenance positive variance of $146,273 driven by savings in wages, contractor services and reduced R&M expenses, plus higher than expected revenues from home building permits due to increased home construction.
Amenities Net Operations is positive $199,154 to budget, mainly driven by a positive variance from the Marinas of $82,267 due to increased revenues from slip fees, pontoon boat rentals and reduced cost in wages, benefits and operating expenses. In addition, Golf is positive $92,161, driven by being 4,049 rounds above budget.
Overall, POA & Amenities Operations is favorable by $531,792 to budget, building on the good performance from the first four months of the year.
To view the balance sheet, cash flow sheet and cash bar chart, visit the member website at fairfieldglade.cc.
