Fairfield Glade Community Club financials continue to be strong through May.
Balance sheet review
In Sewer, we have $3,948,473 total cash compared to $4,361,183 at the end of May of 2022, which is a negative variation of ($412,710).
For the Property Owners Association and Amenities, we have $2,724,291 of capital cash plus $8,176,734 of operating cash for a total of $10,901,025.
POA & Amenities cash compared to $8,763,695 at the end of May of 2022 which is a positive variation of $2,137,330.
Cash flow review
Sewer ended May with a positive cash flow of $279,560, with a year-to-date negative variation of ($20,203) compared to budget.
Revenue for May was unfavorable ($29,386) primarily due to lower commercial fees of ($20,000) due to the budget being based on overestimated revenue which was based on the fourth quarter 2022 consumption that included two undetected water leaks.
In addition, residential income was negative ($7,400) due to slower new home completions. Sewer materials and supplies were positive to budget $55,457 due to favorable cost related to grinder pumps, while repair and maintenance was negative ($43,218) driven by unfavorable equipment expenditures.
Property Owners Association ended May with a positive cash flow of $453,344, which is a positive variance of $362,841 compared to budget driven by positions not filled in Administration and Community Maintenance, $189,000.
Additional contributions included increased revenue from expired gift cards of $24,000, services and fees being positive $37,100 and Marketing favorable $48,900 from increased revenues and reduced general expenses.
Amenities ended May with a negative cash flow of ($499,869), which is a positive variance of $239,314 better than budget.
Food and Beverage has a positive variance to budget of $129,695 through May.
Golf was positive to budget $67,790 driven by 6,097 rounds favorable to budget, which included 4,310 Preferred Member Rounds.
Overall POA and Amenities ended the first five months with a negative cash flow of ($46,525), $602,155 better than budget which continues to build on the positive performance to date.
Send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com
