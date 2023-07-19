Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Significant rainfall has occurred for portions of the area. Additional thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected late tonight through Thursday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be common, but some locations could have more than 3 inches of rainfall in a short period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&