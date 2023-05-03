Litter Prevention and Education of Cumberland County and Keep Tennessee Beautiful will host a Trashersize event along Peavine Rd. in Fairfield Glade beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
Those wishing to participate should meet in the parking lot behind Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree.
Trashercize events are great opportunities to get exercise while beautifying the community.
Participants who have litter grabbers should bring them; gloves, safety vests, trash bags and bottled water will be provided by Litter Prevention and Education.
Call Carrie Smith at 931-335-1636 or Paula Tucker at 817-922-8098 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.