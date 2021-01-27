Fairfield Glade pick-up routes are becoming much larger every year, and the crew can collect trash more efficiently and with less litter when all of the trash is in bags.
Therefore, trash bags are required even if using a can. For those using a trash can, trash-can size bags (the 13-gallon bags are OK) should be used instead of small grocery bags.
This way, if the can doesn’t have a lid, the trash won’t get wet and increase the weight, trash won’t stick to the bottom of the can, and it won’t blow away when being placed in the truck.
Please limit the bag’s weight to no more than 40 pounds and have the trash out by the road before 8 a.m. on pickup day. Residents are also asked to keep the can and/or bag off of the roadway.
Those who have neighbors close by may want to discuss setting your trash out together near one driveway. Thank you.
For further information regarding sanitation, visit fairfieldglade.cc — under Public Works, click on Community Maintenance, then Sanitation and Frequently Asked Questions.
Residents are enouraged to take recyclable materials (such as paper, cardboard, cans, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics and glass) to the County Convenience Center next to Leisure Kraft on Peavine Rd.
Glass is the only item that needs to be separated from the rest of the items.
This will reduce the amount of trash that will need to be taken to the county transfer station, which will save money over time.
Since the County generates revenue from these materials, it also helps keep property taxes lower.
Additionally, less trash is put into the landfill, which is good for the environment and saves the county money.
If Fairfield Glade Community Club facilities are closed due to inclement weather, there will be no trash pickup that day, and trash will not be picked up until the regular scheduled day the following week.
If that is significantly inconvenient, take trash and recyclables to the County Convenience Center near Leisure Kraft on Peavine Rd.
