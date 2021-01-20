For years, Friends of the Trails has been building new and maintaining existing hiking trails in Cumberland County. Now they want to move forward with a master plan to connect and construct the Crossville Greenway, a linear corridor of protected land for a hiking trail network in the city.
FOTT is seeking public input, conducting a survey for residents to voice their preferences and support for the project.
“The purpose of this survey is to gauge the level of support in the community for the Crossville Greenway concept,” said FOTT planning advisory committee chair and FOTT Board President John Conrad.
The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and is available along with the conceptual plan and trail maps at https://crossvilletrails.com/plans/.
After launching the survey on Jan. 5, FOTT received over 350 responses the first day. FOTT hopes to receive more input from Cumberland County’s public. While they plan to keep the survey open as more awareness about the project is raised and use the most recent data available from the survey results when updating the plan and seeking grant funding, FOTT plans to compile the initial survey data through February to present to the city to be included in the city’s updated Parks and Recreations plan.
FOTT Advisory Committee member Brock Hill said, “The focus is on connectivity.” Conrad said the intent of the Crossville Greenway project is to connect Garrison Park to Obed River Park and Centennial Park.
“Every year we build another couple of miles of trail and we’re trying to fill in and eventually have this whole thing [connected],” he said. “The Crossville Greenway Project could connect anywhere from 12 to over 20 miles of existing hiking trails, depending on community support or how long I live.”
FOTT began in 2012 as Fairfield Glade Trails Committee. Some of their early projects in Fairfield Glade included McGinnis Trail, Overlook Trail, Thornhill Trail, Kirkstone Trail, Art Guild Sculpture Trail, Canyon Trail, Library Trail, Good Samaritan Trail, Rotherham Trail, Stonehenge Trail and Amherst Trail. They also built parking areas at trailheads and connected the missing portions of paved sidewalk trails at Kingsboro and Village Dr. By 2013, they had built 10 trails over 15 miles in Fairfield Glade and four miles of paved trails/sidewalks.
In 2015, Conrad decided he wanted their band of merry trail builders to contribute to building trails beyond Fairfield Glade. FGTC became FOTT and they organized the first Cumberland County Hiking Marathon.
Beth Davis has been involved with FOTT since the group organized the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon in 2015 and joined the FOTT board in 2017.
“I love being outdoors and I am an avid cyclist and hiker,” she said. “I absolutely fell in love with the Hiking Marathon idea that first year. I am a native Cumberland County girl so when John Conrad asked me to be on the FOTT board and help with the Hiking Marathon, I jumped at the chance to ensure these events and outdoor opportunities would continue and thrive for the people in Cumberland County.”
Organizing the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon, FOTT was overwhelmed by the amount of interest in hiking in the county with over 300 entries the first year. By 2020, there were over 2,000 hikers registered for the marathon.
FOTT Advisory Committee member Brock Hill said, “The project was already underway when I agreed to serve. John and his trail committee have done a great job promoting the mental and physical health benefits of hiking through the Hiking Marathon and by building new trail inventory for our citizenry to enjoy.”
Conrad and FOTT board member Don Hazel attended a city council meeting regarding potential city projects. While the interest in hiking trails was apparent, the cost to build them put them low on the priority list.
Hazel said, “At the end of the meeting everyone was asked to prioritize the various projects from their point of view. Projects ranged from indoor recreation to football fields to hiking trails. The projected costs for walking/hiking trails was millions of dollars for lighted, paved paths around the city. It didn't get a lot of interest, mainly because of the cost.”
Conrad had a vision and set his sights to begin building trails within the city “where the people are, within walking distance or biking distance of town.” According to Hazel, Conrad approached the city council later and pitched to the city that he and FOTT could build trails at little to no cost.
“John's success at organizing trail building in Fairfield Glade encouraged the city of Crossville to let John start,” Hazel said.
Conrad said the city council was “keen,” giving him permission to build Soldier’s Beach Trail on city property at Meadow Park. Next they built Woodlawn Loop Trail off Wyatt Court, Plantation Trial at Charleston Place and Maryetta Trail on Sparta Hwy.
“They are very popular, the Maryetta especially, because it’s a surprise to people there’s such a nice trail so close to town,” Conrad said.
They have also just built and opened the Little Obed Trail between Woodlawn Loop and Old Jamestown Hwy.
“We knew there was much interest in hiking at that point so we continued to build hiking trails in the county,” Davis added. “Since 2015, there have been six trails completed and so the idea of the next progression of a Greenway to connect the local parks and trails transpired!”
So far, FOTT has received 386 responses to the survey. But they want as many people as possible to participate. Conrad said that understanding public opinion is important to the planning process and hopes that should there be sufficient community support, more tax dollars could potentially be allocated toward a substantial paved trail with more connections to residential and business areas.
As the Crossville Greenway project comes to fruition, FOTT has considered ideas to continue to add to the Greenway.
Hill said, “Connecting the existing county-owned Obed River Park Trail with the existing city owned Centennial Park Trail along the Obed River is a great example of a greenway. Each park serves as a trail head for parking, restrooms, and has other outdoor recreation activities available. These trails can also connect neighborhoods and businesses to provide pedestrian friendly opportunities for short strolls or longer hikes. There is a sentiment among the Advisory Committee that local businesses should be connected to the Greenway system.”
Hill suggested they could potentially make use of the old railroad bed from Obed River Park to the Crossville Depot via Livingston Rd. to develop a connection from the perimeter of the Greenway directly down the middle to include downtown businesses.
Hill continued, “Connecting the perimeter trail and greenway to the retail and food/beverage businesses in historic downtown Crossville is a daunting task. With much of the original railroad line from the Crossville Depot to the Obed River Park destroyed, there will be a few ‘workarounds’ to be accomplished. However, early conversations with property owners along the route have been positive. With several businesses, apartment complexes and manufacturing facilities along the route, the greenway will provide easy access to a healthier lifestyle.”
Conrad is enthusiastic about the idea and has encouraged Hill to pursue that leg of the project and see where it leads.
Conrad added, “I’m always optimistic.”
According to the 2019 statistics, Cumberland County ranked 19 out of 95 Tennessee counties for direct tourism expenditures at $132.1 million and generated nearly 1,100 jobs in the county.
“I think this project will make being active more accessible, safe, and attractive for the people of Cumberland County and thus lead a healthier lifestyle,” Davis said. “I also think it will enhance our tourism. Active, outdoor type people are always looking for new, fun and safe venues to enjoy their passions.”
Crossville Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley said, “Without the positive economic impact of tourism, each Cumberland County household would pay approximately $517 more in combined state and local taxes. Without a doubt, hiking is one of our leading tourist attractions. The efforts of Friends of the Trails, including the Crossville Greenway Project and the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon, are simultaneously increasing the total number and length of trails available, keeping existing trails tidy and safe, and building upon the overall awareness and attractiveness of Cumberland County as a hiking destination."
Hill said, “The outdoor recreation industry is one of the fastest growing components of the U.S. economy. Many other cities, and even small towns in Tennessee such as Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cookeville, Johnson City and Sparta, have put their efforts into building and/or promoting trails and greenways. Greenways with quality trails provide opportunities for industry wellness programs, local hiking/biking/running events, tourism development, and an improved quality of life for our residents.” He mentioned the added benefit of getting young people off their internet devices and out to experience nature firsthand is key to their knowledge, appreciation and protection of our natural surroundings.
FOTT appreciates and looks forward to receiving the community’s input.
“Amenities like trails, walking paths, bike trails, parks, and recreation facilities are what people want. They are what makes life fun and healthy,” Hazel said. “Surveys show that people want to move to places with many outdoor amenities. We want our community to be a great place to live and play.”
FOTT is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission it is to recruit volunteers to build and maintain trails, pursue funding for trail projects and promote hiking in beautiful Cumberland County, as well as host the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon and Hit the Trails events. Learn more about them at www.time2meet.com/trails/. Take the survey, view trail maps and the master conceptual plan at https://crossvilletrails.com/plans/.
