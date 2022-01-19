The ads on television promote interest in family origins via DNA testing.
Many may have bought a DNA test kit over the holidays or received one as a gift. There are many motivations for DNA testing.
Understand DNA
DNA is the genetic code in each cell in the human body. We are composed of those who came before us. We each get approximately 50% of our DNA from our mother and about 50% from our father. This DNA is a recombined mixture of our parents’ total DNA.
Siblings don’t inherit the same pieces or amounts of DNA from our parents, just as cousins don’t inherit the same parts of DNA of grandparents. We get approximately 25% from each of our grandparents, 12.5% from our great-grandparents, 6.25% from our great-great-grandparents.
Each generation back is reduced by half in the same manner. Therefore, our ancestors’ DNA is diluted in a few generations, but some pieces are carried forward randomly to the descendants.
This phenomenon explains why it is difficult to verify those family stories about our great-great-grandparents having Native American origins. You may indeed have Native American ancestry, but you may not have inherited DNA to prove it.
Once you’ve received your DNA results, these are considerations to keep in mind.
What the heck is a centimorgan?
A centimorgan is a measurement of a length of a piece of DNA. The total length of all your chromosomes combined is around 7,400 centimorgans.
Since you inherit about half of your DNA from each of your parents, this means you share about 3,700 centimorgans with each parent.
This is an important term to know because all of the testing companies measure your results in centimorgans and percentages of shared DNA, then predict the relationship based on the number of shared centimorgans.
Predict is the operative word. Unfortunately, predictions are not always accurate.
DNA testing companies
DNA testing companies AncestryDNA, MyHeritage, and 23andMe test autosomal DNA, which is the DNA on chromosomes 1-22 that you inherit from both of your parents.
Autosomal DNA is the most useful in determining family relationships from both sides of your family tree. Therefore, testing with a company with the most extensive database is ideal.
23andMe is reputed to have the best ethnicity estimates. Their website chromosome browser helps pinpoint specific portions of your DNA inherited from distinct ethnic backgrounds. In addition, 23andMe focuses on medical aspects of your DNA and can tell you if you choose to fill out their surveys if there are potential medical issues of concern.
Their tests can also inform you about food sensitivities, propensity toward weight gain, and other fun facts. However, they caution that these results are in no way a diagnosis, or a predictor of you having any of the conditions, just whether you have a particular gene that codes for it.
FamilyTree DNA has some of the best and most useful analysis tools to help you understand your results. They store your DNA samples for up to 25 years.
In addition, FamilyTreeDNA offers to test other DNA aspects, such as y-DNA, the DNA passed down from father to son, and mitochondrial DNA that we all inherit through our maternal lines and has specific patterns of inheritance.
MyHeritage has a superb AutoCluster feature that groups your DNA shared matches into meaningful graphs and an extensive European customer database.
LivingDNA is ideal for British Isles ancestry, as its ethnicity estimates are broken down to specific geographical areas.
AncestryDNA has the most testers and the most family trees associated with DNA matches. At this point, AncestryDNA has the most extensive database, with over 20 million tested.
DNA can be used in many ways, including learning more about our ancestors and relationships within families. It allows us to grow our family trees using DNA testing combined with traditional genealogy research. This process involves comparing our DNA to the DNA of other living descendants of our ancestors. DNA testing can help us find these descendants using the genealogy testing companies’ databases if the testers share their family tree information with other testers.
Next time we will discuss privacy, prediction accuracy and preparedness for DNA testing results.
