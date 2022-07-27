Do you go to the supermarket without a plan or a shopping list?
If so, you’ll likely spend more time and money in the store. Without a plan or list, you waste valuable time and must troll the aisles trying to remember the ingredients at home, what you came for, and what you need to get through the week.
It’s so easy to get distracted by the snack aisles, right? Invariably, forgetting something is bound to occur, forcing you to make yet another trip.
Without a plan, your excursion is neither economical nor efficient.
Tools for a successful shopping spree
Genealogists are resource shopaholics! We love them! The more information, the better.
Until recent years, most family history research was accomplished by visiting libraries, archives, and courthouses. Though many of those holdings have been digitized and are available online, there will always be records that are not digitized due to the financial or budgetary constraints of the record holders.
As a result, the answer to your research question may require a trip away from your computer.
So, what do we need, why do we need it, and where do we shop for it?
Newsflash: Effective genealogy
practitioners and family historians
make shopping plans and lists
Genealogy research plans are likened to the weekly meal plans you make before the supermarket run. What you already know about your ancestor equates to what you already have in your pantry.
Is your goal for the week healthy, nutritious meals based on a particular diet or budget?
A genealogist determines a research goal for each research session, then works on a plan to find the appropriate records that may answer the research question, like the ingredients to a recipe.
The first question you’ll ask yourself [in advance] is, where could the record, or in this case, grocery item, be found?
It isn’t worthwhile to sneak down the snack aisle and pick up a bunch of unhealthy food that won’t contribute to your health goal if the item you need is in a different aisle
That said, it doesn’t mean it isn’t done. Dieters and genealogists cheat!
In either case, there is a price to be paid.
Where are you, White Rabbit?
In the case of genealogy, going “down the rabbit hole” is common but not a wise overall research strategy. Rabbit holes can be genealogical gold mines sometimes, and finding treasure make us do a happy dance, just like eating that yummy chocolate bar we found in the candy aisle we weren’t supposed to walk down.
Pro Tip: Beware the shaky green Ancestry.com hint leaves that will keep you up into the wee hours! The best strategy is to jot down brief notes on the new finds and go back to them another time, keeping to your current action plan.
But why?
Research plans and logs guide your work; thy minimize errors that can mean the difference between solving your genealogy mysteries and brick walls.
Checklists of records you already have or need to search increase efficiency and productivity.
Plans and logs help you stay more organized and ensure you will not skip any essential steps in your process. They motivate you to take action and complete your plan.
Checklists and research logs act as memory joggers. They free up brainpower that you can use elsewhere. They help you break down the research process into smaller tasks.
Most importantly, research logs save you from wasting time repeating research you’ve already completed.
In addition, research logs can help you identify areas you may be able to delegate.
For example, you need a record for a person that someone else may be able to get for you because they live closer to the repository of that record, or you need to ask Cousin Sally to get that scrapbook of newspaper clippings from her mother.
There are many checklists; the to-do list is the most common. Others are task checklists, coordination checklists, and correspondence checklists.
Many tools are available to make and keep track of plans and lists: good old-fashioned paper and pencil, computer applications, and phone apps.
Some of the more popular computer applications genealogists use alone or in addition to their genealogy database programs are Microsoft products, such as Word, Excel spreadsheets and OneNote.
Evernote, AirTable, To-Doist, Zotero and Scrivener are other valuable tools. Also noteworthy and freely accessible are Google Keep, Google Sheets, Google Docs and Google Drive.
Shop ‘til You Drop
Consider the research plan 1) stores you plan to visit 2) aisles 3) grocery items.
As you visit each store, take your checklists with you; don’t go down every aisle, just the aisle that you know contain what you need. Mark items off your list as you find them.
Do you keep track of what items you can obtain at particular stores? If you have to go to another store to get what you need? Do you review your receipt when you get home? Are you reconciling the amount you paid in your checkbook?
Pilots use checklists. Doctors and surgeons use them. People make grocery lists. Packing lists for trips.
A checklist is a way to format things you need to do or requirements you need to meet to accomplish your goals.
How do you write a research log or checklist?
Review what you’ve already done for the ancestor. Develop your research question or topic, ask yourself what it is you’ll be searching for.
To optimize your list, do a brain dump of all resources you need to find to do this particular segment of your research. Simplify by breaking up larger activities into multiple research logs, breaking tasks down into smaller tasks.
• Make a list of possible resources for the research question you created. Example: Where might I find a birth record for Great-Grandma? Then list the possible locations based on the time period she was born.
• Prioritize your resources and select the most appropriate to answer your research question.
• Compile information and keep track of your sources.
• Keep track of negative findings. If you searched a record or location and expected to find information and didn’t, you need to note it.
• Unify your research. If you’ve done research on this ancestor or topic before, how do the new research findings fit with what you already know?
• Share what you learned. In our example of the meal plan, you’re sharing the output of the food you’ve cooked. Genealogists share by writing up their research in a report. They also document what they didn’t find.
• Review your progress. Were those recipes in your meal plan a bust with the family? If so, plan some different meals next week and note not to fix the duds again. If the overall objective of the meal plan was to lose weight by cooking healthy meals, how did that work out for you?
What can you do next week toward achieving your next research goal? Step away from that snack aisle! Focus on your plan.
Next time we will discuss organizing genealogy digital files on your computer.
Until then, Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade on the first Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
Also, visit the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.