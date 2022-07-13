History is about the stories, but how do you separate fact from fiction?
When gathering evidence that you hope will answer your research question, look at the sources of the information you uncover. Are they credible?
If they are not, you may reach an incorrect conclusion.
If you had to look for the original source, could you find it? Documenting your information sources is an essential part of family history research. Memories are not always reliable.
If you find a record today and need to find it again in a year, will you remember where you initially found or viewed it?
Sources and citations
A source is a physical object or digital file that provides information. A source is also your grandmother or another person who told you that fascinating family story.
That juicy story should be written down and put in your files to be used as a source when you write your family history.
A source and a citation are two different things. A citation is a description that contains the details about the source so others can locate it. Even Grandma’s story should be cited.
One citation is used for each source. You do not have to cite indisputable sources, such as common knowledge or years of major historical events.
Citations can be placed at the end of a work, within a work, at the beginning of a work (rarely used), or on or within an image, table, or artifact.
You can decide how best to add citations to your work. Some authors prefer all their citations at the end of a book.
Writers for genealogy publications generally cite within the work so that the footnotes can be read and studied without flipping to the back of the book.
Resources
I won’t cover formatting source citations deeply in this article. However, several recommended books available are quite helpful when writing up your research. They delve much more deeply into the formats.
Generally, genealogists follow the most current versions of the Chicago Manual of Style as a style guide for writing and “Evidence Explained: Citing History Sources from Artifacts to Cyberspace” by Elizabeth Shown Mills.
Genealogists approach writing and documenting evidence more scientifically than the Modern Language Association or American Psychological Association styles permit.
Both books have online digital versions.
Another book that contributes significantly to understanding how and what to cite is “Mastering Genealogical Documentation” by leading expert Thomas W. Jones, available for purchase on the National Genealogical Society website at www.ngsgenealogy.org.
The Five W’s
A credible family historian must always make research notes using the five W’s. This method allows other researchers to evaluate the credibility of your work.
Back in school, we learned the five W’s: Who, What, When, Where, Why. However, in the world of genealogy documentation, the five W’s are slightly different: According to Mastering Genealogical Documentation, the five W’s are: Who, What, When, Whereis, and Wherein.
Who is the source of information?
What is the source of information?
When was the source created, documented, or accessed?
Whereis the source located?
Wherein [the source] is the information documented?
Let’s use the simple example of a book. Who would be who wrote it, which may include government or religious group, businesses or an individual. What is the book’s title. When would be the year of the book’s publication. Whereis would be where the book can be found, such as an online website. Wherein would be the page(s) where the information would be found.
Most commercial genealogy software programs have templates that may be used to enter all pertinent information for many different source types.
Sequencing
What sequence should you use in your citations? It depends on what is being cited.
There are conventions for sequencing citation elements, but ultimately, it is up to the individual researcher to decide what is best for their work.
Clear communication with the reader is most important. In general, Who and What are the first citation elements, then Whereis, When, and Wherein follow. When accessing an online source, it is essential to add the date of access because websites often change, and links are sometimes broken.
Next time, we will discuss the essential components and use of research logs for documenting your family history discoveries.
